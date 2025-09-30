Small Farm Republic

New ‘Legislative Tracker’ Enables Public to Track MAHA in Every State
  
John Klar
2
The Demon in Dysphoria
The dysfunctional delusions of transgender "theory"
  
John Klar
8
Trump Declares War on Autism as Leftist Media Belittles Research
But search for causes and cures welcomed by suffering families.
  
John Klar
4
Reminder: MAHA Action Media Hub
Today at 4 PM!
  
John Klar
At 'MAHA Action' Event, Calls for Bipartisan Unity, Civility
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Speaks Out!
  
John Klar
9
Bernie Boosts RFK Jr. By Way of the ‘Streisand Effect’
Bernie Boosts RFK Jr. By Way of the ‘Streisand Effect’
  
John Klar
10
Charlie Kirk Taught Colleges How to Teach
His campus events proved that universities are failing America’s youth.
  
John Klar
19
Anatomy of a Wall Street Journal Hit Piece against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
What do the corporations fear?
  
John Klar
4
Watch MAHA Action Media Hub Today at 4 PM
Free event reminder -- be part of the revolution!
  
John Klar
2
Pesticide Manufacturers Must Be Stopped. Our Lives Depend On It.
Section 453 protects ALL chemical manufacturers, not just agriculture.
  
John Klar
2
Charlie Kirk and the Crisis of Free Speech in America
Things will never be the same....
  
John Klar
13
Legal Immunity for Pesticide Manufacturers?
Section 453 is a travesty!
  
John Klar
7
