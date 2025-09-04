Sufferers of Kennedy Derangement Syndrome (KDS) pathologically reject beneficial policy prescriptions if they are recommended by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mr. Kennedy challenged toxic dyes in children’s food. He seeks to improve soil health, conduct more thorough studies of pesticides (and novel drugs), restrict pharmaceutical advertising, restore the integrity of captured regulatory agencies, enhance the quality of school lunches, and undertake a host of other initiatives to improve Americans’ health.

These should not be controversial or partisan in nature. Yet they are, solely because of the name of the person who proposed them.

The adage “Hate the sin, not the sinner” is thus turned on its head. This is a pattern in KDS, TDS, and MDS (Musk Derangement Syndrome). Upholding law and order, eliminating graft, and ending wars are all anathema to leftwing sufferers of these demonstrable mental illnesses. A curious commonality to all three conditions is that there a) must be only one political party in America, and b) adherents must kowtow to every single issue in Borg-like conformity.

I was recently conversing with a neighbor whom I know suffers from these syndromes, and I was deliberately trying to find common ground and avoid contention. (Yes, we could discuss the weather, but that might turn to geoengineering, or global warming — nothing is politically safe these days.) Since my neighbor teaches about physical health, I found myself extolling the virtues not just of healthy foods, but also of the essential benefits of regular exercise for longevity, brain health, stress relief, and better sleep, among other things.

My neighbor commented on the gross lack of physical fitness among young people applying for military service and recounted how the standards have been lowered so that would-be soldiers could meet the requirements. That’s when I made a misstep, if amity were my goal: I mentioned that the MAHA Commission Report advocated for improved exercise education for young people.

On Pavlovian cue, my neighbor began to spew heatedly about his contempt for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. One would think I had asked him to allow Charles Manson to babysit his daughter. His vitriolic diatribe was only half begun when I interjected, “But even if you disagree with Kennedy about vaccine safety, don’t you agree with him about advocating for regular exercise for health?”

This was too much to ask. A concession for Kennedy on any single issue is verboten to KDS sufferers — for them, one drop of vaccine skepticism spoils the entire MAHA policy platform. I continued by arguing rather ardently that mRNA vaccines were neither safe nor effective, and scoffed that anyone believed they were. I then quickly pivoted back to the exercise issue: couldn’t my liberal friend agree that Kennedy was taking the correct approach to improving Americans’ health by advocating for improved exercise recommendations?

Begrudgingly, my companion conceded the point — then launched into a foamed-mouth tirade against the former Democrat and longtime defender of harbors, oceans, and waterways. Some grave transgression had occurred, that Kennedy would question the regimen of 73 vaccines currently recommended for children, administered by doctors paid handsomely to inject them, and manufactured by foreign multinational corporations afforded complete legal immunity for any harms caused. How dare we MAHA tinhats dare threaten human health by raising critical inquiries or calling for increased drug testing?

Most sufferers of KDS would agree on 9 out of 10 of the MAHA Commission Report’s recommendations if promulgated by AOC or Jasmine Crockett. Yet for these unwell minds, the one perceived poison apple of questioning the integrity of government agencies to adequately study possible links between vaccines and autism spoils the whole barrel. Indeed, to grant Kennedy ground on a single point would open the door to agreement on another. Before you know it, KDS sufferers might consider that since they agree on 9 out of 10, perhaps he is correct on the #1 issue as well!

Many on the Left today seek to undermine Kennedy’s efforts to deny pesticide manufacturers legal immunity for the cancers inflicted by their products, rid their own kids’ and grandkids’ baby foods and school lunches of heavy metals and pesticide residues, or remove unhealthy candies and high fructose syrup sodas from the diets of SNAP recipients in an effort to combat diabetes and obesity. They want tariffs to spike inflation; they want illegal gang members to distribute fentanyl; they want the war in Ukraine to continue.

This pattern of cognitive dissonance is common to all such oppositional derangements. If President Trump declared oxygen salutary, TDS sufferers would promptly seal their lips around tailpipes and inhale deeply.

Next thing you know, KDS victims will object to educating schoolchildren about the many health benefits of regular exercise… solely because Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recommended it.

(Originally published at American Thinker.)

(Originally published at American Thinker.)