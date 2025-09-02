Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy's avatar
Peggy
Sep 3

We also need MAHA to bring attention to and stop the attempt by the pesticide industry to attain a liability shield for its dangerous products in the house appropriations bill amendment 453!

Final voting comes up soon please contact your representatives to vote NO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Panama Dusa's avatar
Panama Dusa
Sep 2

I wonder if we dug holes in the yard and buried food waste, if that would help. I know it could attract rodents but what if we had mini wells we could use for weekly compost sites, scattered around the yard.

The thing about composting is that it creates mold spores.

I think we need direction here. We need a step by step guide that can be used for mainstream appeal. Maybe it's a compost plant pot?

I have two big containers I grow plants in and add tea and coffee grounds. But,what if we had something that we could use on a weekly basis, rotate disposing food waste, something close to the house so it's convenient.

Advertise this as a preventative way to reduce toxins in the home. It's hygienic. People who throw away food waste in the regular garbage have smellier homes. Market it this way. Make composting the new recycling revolution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture