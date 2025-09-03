(Photo by: Snap Decisions/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Increased consumer awareness of dietary health and the benefits of so-called whole foods has led to a higher demand for less processed food choices. Skyrocketing diabetes and obesity rates caused by decades of poor eating choices have prompted younger Americans to pay better attention to what is on their dinner plates and what they put in their grocery carts. Regardless of party affiliation, the surge to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) continues to gain momentum.

A Whole Foods Tsunami

The question of what constitutes “whole” foods invites deeper investigation by consumers and retailers alike into what Americans eat and the ensuing health consequences. Pringles potato chips may be wholly satisfying to the taste buds, but they contain only 40% potato and are not considered a whole food. The spectrum of choices that dazzles the consumer eye at the grocery store includes some 60% of what are called processed foods – and even that term requires a definition.

Whole foods are commonly defined as those that are as close to their natural state as possible. Such natural choices are typically free from artificial additives and extensive processing. At a time when every issue seems to attract controversy, there is little disagreement that whole foods are healthier: In addition to lacking potentially deleterious ingredients, they are often rich in essential minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and phytochemicals. Whole foods like fruits, vegetables, unprocessed meats, nuts, seeds, and whole grains retain their natural goodness, which is often lost during manufacturing and preservation to achieve a long shelf life.

Nutrient-dense whole foods improve digestion, support weight management, enhance gut health, boost energy levels, strengthen the immune system, offer anti-aging benefits, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Organic options additionally offer fewer pesticide and herbicide exposures while supporting more ecologically benign methods of agriculture and food processing. These many benefits are finding traction with older Americans who want to extend their lives into the golden years – but they’re especially catching on with younger generations who want to look and feel healthy without relying on pharmaceuticals.

MAHA = Healthier Diets

While the establishment media wrangles over the latest policy announcements by health aficionado Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Americans of all political stripes are heeding the MAHA message when it comes to food choices. Kennedy expresses particular derision toward “ultraprocessed” foods, which include sugary snacks, soft drinks, ready-to-eat meals, and other offerings tainted with artificial flavorings, preservatives, and unhealthy fats. Gen Z, in particular, is eschewing these favorites of their parents’ generation in favor of less processed frozen or canned vegetables, or unprocessed whole foods.

Whole Foods Market commissioned a YouGov study in 2024 that found some 80% of Gen Z shoppers prioritize food quality in purchasing decisions (including environmental impacts), with 70% willing to spend more on high-quality food. Detractors often cite high costs as prohibitive for low-income Americans, but this is not entirely true – cooking a pizza from scratch is generally cheaper than buying a frozen option; actual potatoes are far cheaper per pound than Pringles.

Whole Foods Magazine reported in 2025 that a survey by the Organic Trade Association and Euromonitor International found that Millennials and Gen Z purchase the most food products labeled as organic, seeking foods free from toxic pesticides and chemicals, synthetic hormones, and antibiotic use. Large food processors and manufacturers are taking note, shifting their marketing and distribution systems to accommodate this healthy shift in taste. On August 19, Fortune reported:

“U.S. consumer packaged goods companies are shifting their supply chains in anticipation of stricter food regulations and to cater to the Make America Healthy Again movement led by President Donald Trump and RFK Jr. The industry is ‘more focused’ on product shifts than tariffs right now, the CEO of Keychain, a sourcing platform that serves eight of the top 10 retailers, tells Fortune.”

A Healthier (Political?) Future

Consumers drive markets, and young Americans in particular are paying attention to what they eat. Beef prices have climbed to all-time highs, but the upcoming generation does not believe that butter and eggs are bad. They want cage-free eggs and hormone- and antibiotic-free grass-fed meats from well-cared-for animals, and they are willing to pay extra for them. The recently-leaked second MAHA Commission Report proposes that the USDA ship “MAHA boxes… to get whole, healthy food to SNAP participants,” and the president’s May budget request to Congress referenced MAHA boxes of “commodities sourced from domestic farmers and given directly to American households” as an option for elderly Americans.

Americans of all ages are turning a positive eye – and palette – toward improving their diets while helping the environment and supporting their local farmer. Whole Foods Market founder John Mackey built an empire that satisfied this evolving consumer demand, while traditional grocers lost market share. Now, General Mills and Amazon seek to meet consumers’ needs rather than dictate unhealthy options. New business models are flourishing that allow consumers to buy whole foods directly from local, small-scale farmers.

Whole foods have always been available, and now they are here to stay. MAHA is more than just a slogan and more than just a reduction in future healthcare costs for the nation: It is a way of life that leads to better health – which leads to happier Americans who may vote with their mouths and bellies in future elections.

(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)