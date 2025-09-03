Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Carr's avatar
Peter Carr
Sep 3

"Regardless of how I feel about this administration", well This

is the administration that is doing something about your concern the previous not so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy Moffitt Boyd's avatar
Cathy Moffitt Boyd
Sep 3

Good for Gen Z--and good for all the work done by food and farm activists, journalists, authors, entrepreneurs, and advocates over the past couple of decades that set the stage for the change in attitude and behavior in the younger generations. Regardless of how I feel about this administration, I am at least happy that Kennedy is supporting growing demand for whole foods, healthy soils, and small farm support with policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture