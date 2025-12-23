Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
quantasee's avatar
quantasee
3h

That was inspiring John.

My apologies, I couldn't resist.

There was an old lady...who became a mess.

A millennial child raised on PBS.

She followed the herd to university,

And soaked in their version of diversity.

There was an old lady...her name was Karen.

She foresook men and kept herself barren,

Experimenting with drugs and going on benders,

She swallowed the fad and explored other genders.

She changed her name from Karen to Bob

And pursued instead an NGO job.

She gravitated naturally to activism

Learning protest and leftwing catechism,

Where failing upward was enabled

With help from teams in Soro's stable.

In time, the hormones wrecked her health

And the covid befell her career and wealth.

There was an old lady, once her, now him.

Whose prospects have become quite dim.

The moral to the story, honey,

As the Iron Lady once said

'Eventually you run out of other people's money',

But rest easy now, you have MAID in your bed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alice's avatar
Alice
6h

Funny!😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture