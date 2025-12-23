There Was an Old Lady....
My presentation on grass-fed meats.
I spoke at Vermont’s annual Liberty Food Fest on December 12 regarding the benefits of grass-fed over grain-fed beef. To spice it up a bit and keep my audience’s attention, I repurposed a nursery rhyme for the occasion. (I even sang it!)
Here are the lyrics of my 2025 version of the classic children’s rhyme:
There was an old lady who swallowed a cow;
I don’t know how she swallowed a cow!
She swallowed the cow to save the planet,
That couldn’t handle so much methane on it.
She swallowed fake meats made from GMOs,
Peddled as healthy by the WHO.
She swallowed bug burgers to reduce global carbon,
And enrich the WEF in the bargain,
She swallowed lab-chicken grown in a tube
Bill Gates chuckled and called her a rube
She drank fructose syrup, and seed oil fats
Made from waste products and processed in vats
She swallowed Doritos and pizza with anchovies
Then took her shots of Ozempic and Wegovy
She ate 14 Twinkies with soda and then
She prevented her death with some insulin
She swallowed the food pyramid that her healthcare provider
Gave her to wiggle and tickle inside her
She swallowed the media’s great big lies;
I don’t know why she swallowed the lies – I guess she’ll die!
I call this version “There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Lie!” You can watch the video here. Thanks for joining me at Small Farm Republic!
That was inspiring John.
My apologies, I couldn't resist.
There was an old lady...who became a mess.
A millennial child raised on PBS.
She followed the herd to university,
And soaked in their version of diversity.
There was an old lady...her name was Karen.
She foresook men and kept herself barren,
Experimenting with drugs and going on benders,
She swallowed the fad and explored other genders.
She changed her name from Karen to Bob
And pursued instead an NGO job.
She gravitated naturally to activism
Learning protest and leftwing catechism,
Where failing upward was enabled
With help from teams in Soro's stable.
In time, the hormones wrecked her health
And the covid befell her career and wealth.
There was an old lady, once her, now him.
Whose prospects have become quite dim.
The moral to the story, honey,
As the Iron Lady once said
'Eventually you run out of other people's money',
But rest easy now, you have MAID in your bed.
Funny!😊