I have been notified by several subscribers that they have received messages purporting to be from me that ask them to contact a third party for a supposed investment opportunity. This is not from me!!

This is the reported message:

𝚃𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚔𝚜 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚜𝚞𝚙𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 𝚢𝚘𝚞'𝚟𝚎 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚠𝚗 𝚖𝚎 𝙸'𝚕𝚕 𝚕𝚒𝚔𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚘𝚍𝚞𝚌𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚞𝚐𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚏𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚋𝚕𝚎, 𝙸 𝚍𝚒𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚒𝚗𝚟𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚍 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚖𝚎 𝚜𝚘 𝙸 𝚍𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚊𝚕𝚕, 𝚃𝚛𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚖𝚎 𝚒𝚝 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚍. 𝙸 𝚔𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝙸𝚝’𝚜 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚘𝚡 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚒 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚔 𝚒𝚝 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚕𝚍 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚙. 𝙸𝚏 𝚢𝚘𝚞'𝚛𝚎 𝚒𝚗𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝙸'𝚕𝚕 𝚕𝚒𝚔𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚝𝚘 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚑 𝚝𝚘 𝚖𝚢 𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚋𝚛𝚘𝚔𝚎𝚛 𝙼𝚛. 𝙶𝚎𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚎 𝚑𝚎'𝚜 𝚐𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚘 𝚐𝚞𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚘𝚗 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚒𝚗𝚟𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚜, 𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚕𝚞𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙻𝚒𝚏𝚎 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝚈𝚘𝚞'𝚛𝚎 𝚐𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝚖𝚎 𝚕𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜.. ᏢϴՏͲ❤️. ➭Ｗｈａｔｓａｐｐ➕𝟭↡𝟰𝟰𝟬↡𝟰𝟱𝟯↡𝟰𝟵𝟳𝟲 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝙻𝚒𝚏𝚎 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙶𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚑 𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜💹📊 𝙻𝚎𝚝 𝚑𝚒𝚖 𝚔𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝙸 𝚛𝚎𝚏𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚍 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚜𝚘 𝚑𝚎 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚙𝚘𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚢𝚘𝚞.

If you receive this or any similar solicitations, please do not respond to them — but inform me. I’m not sure how this person (bot?) is accessing my subscriber list but I want to end it ASAP!

I’m grateful for my readership and reader support. If you wish to buy me a coffee (I drink a lot of coffee!), my subscription rate is very modest at $5 per month. I have not recommended any investment opportunities here, nor will I!

Blessings and Happy New Year!

John Klar

