Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mark Vincent's avatar
Mark Vincent
1d

Dear Sir,

You could easily be talking about California, a state where I have lived for 27 years.

I wouldn’t know where to begin but suffice it to say that your state, CA and Massachusetts stand out to me as a combination of failed policies and corruption that have led to the disastrous consequences I am forced to endure daily.

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
1d

Corruption of such beauty and magnificence. Criminal!

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