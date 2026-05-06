Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Al Knock's avatar
Al Knock
2h

That is why I buy my flour from Italy. They do not allow this garbage to be sprayed on its wheat. None scientific, antinotal evidence is everywhere to be found . My daughter, who can’t can’t enjoy bread here in the States, can eat bread with abandon when she travels to Iceland and Italy. There is a real problem, that needs to be addressed. Thanks for shining a light on it !

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Joe Meccia's avatar
Joe Meccia
5h

Of course, glyphosate is damaging to humans. The sociopathic executives of the chemical companies could care less about the condition of the human being. People are fodder and fodder equates to profits. Have you seen the new 'Roundup' commercials lately? " It kills the weeds but not the grass!" How about people? No mention there. (of course!). Roundup is the 'slow' bullet. It doesn't kill you immediately, it just takes its time. One thing it does do is create convenience and the world certainly wants that. One thing is for sure... You can bet that the entities that push this stuff, don't use it themselves! You notice, I said entities, not people because a true compassionate human being would not push this stuff in the process of damaging others..........

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