(Photo by Michael Yanow/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A Wisconsin judge has ruled that a federal law prohibiting noncitizens from voting in national elections is unconstitutional. If the decision stands, charges against a noncitizen for voting in the 2024 presidential election will remain dismissed. The decision has seismic legal implications that intersect sharply with the nation’s current political divide concerning immigration – both legal and illegal. Can blue states freely offer illegal immigrants the opportunity to vote in nationwide elections?
Noncitizen Voting Protected Against Federal Enforcement
On November 6, Magistrate Judge Anita Marie Boor of the US District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin granted criminal defendant Allan Savier Tejeda Murillo’s motion to dismiss charges under 18 U.S.C. § 611(a) for voting in the 2024 election on grounds that the US Congress lacks the constitutional authority to determine voter qualifications. Judge Boor held that this authority is expressly reserved to the states, and that § 611 “infringes on this state power because it sets a uniform, national voter requirement, namely U.S. citizenship.”
Judge Boor did not strike down the entire statutory structure as unconstitutional, as the defendant had hoped in his “facial challenge” to the law’s constitutionality. Instead, she acknowledged that Congress could regulate some aspects of federal elections, but not impose voter qualifications such as a citizenship requirement. Thus, she reasoned, the statute was unconstitutional “as applied” to Mr. Tejeda Murillo to the extent that it employs a voter qualification. In response to the government’s argument that the law is an anti-fraud measure, Judge Boor wrote: “... issuing a blanket ban on noncitizen voting isn’t a direct approach to tamping down on fraud or fighting corrupt practices.”
Judge Boor ruled that “[t]he U.S. Constitution unambiguously reserves to the states the power to set voter qualifications in federal elections,” and bolstered her position with the Supreme Court decision of Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona, Inc. Inter Tribal stated that the Elections Clause “empowers Congress to regulate how federal elections are held, but not who may vote in them.” Ironically, Inter Tribal concerned an effort by Arizona to require documentary evidence of citizenship to register to vote; the Supreme Court struck the provision down because it conflicted with federal statutes.
Judge Boor noted that no states in the nation allow noncitizen voting in federal or even statewide elections, but that historically many states did allow it, and they could do so again. She wrote:
“While the states are now aligned in their requirements that their voters be U.S. citizens, that is the practical effect of their individual choices, not a result of a federal rule…. If any state decided to change their approach, it constitutionally could. These historical notes confirm that the states alone are empowered to decide their electorates.”
Replacement theory in Action?
There is certainly historical precedent for noncitizen voting, but leaving that determination to individual states poses ethical challenges that would strain the nation’s federalist structure even absent the current rancor over immigration enforcement. It does not seem “equitable” that large blue states could unilaterally grant illegal immigrants voting access to federal elections, undermining citizens in red states that decline. The Kafkaesque outcome could include US citizens barred from voting due to felony convictions, while illegal immigrant felons could freely vote.
This prospect could inflame political and cultural tempers if liberal states served not just as defiant sanctuary havens but deliberate vehicles for illegal voting in national elections. Several voting districts (the District of Columbia and some municipalities in Vermont, Maryland, and California) currently permit noncitizen voting in local elections. Following the so-called blue wave of the midterms, Democrats appear to be focusing not on affordability or the Iran War, but on social justice policies and Marxist wealth redistribution. Blue-flipped Texas is witnessing initiatives in Houston and San Antonio to restrict cooperation with ICE. Unlike Maryland, Texas shares a massive, porous border with a certain southern nation overrun by fentanyl-dealing cartels.
The Wisconsin decision also carries implications for the SAVE Act and other Trump administration initiatives, including USPS tracking. Do these constitute unconstitutional voter qualifications when imposed by the federal government? If a state passed a law allowing service dogs to vote, would Congress then be prohibited from policing the resulting disenfranchisement of humans in non-canine-voting jurisdictions?
Presumably, the Wisconsin decision will be appealed. If Judge Boor’s interpretation of the US Constitution stands, then only a constitutional amendment could impose a uniform national citizenship requirement as a condition of voting. In the current political strife in America, it might be easier to garner consensus supporting voting rights for cows and chickens, or family pets.
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(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)
THEY USED TO HANG TREASONOUS JUDGES / BRING OUR LAWS BACK
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. You are the pup barking up the sequoia tree, the voice crying into the void, the camel spitting into the desert sandstorm.
The most recent midterm election has checked off every box that the professional political class had blocked out. Sweeping defeats, tyrannical and vengeful narratives unleashed. Retribution plans were pulled out of the drawer before the election was cold, and rolled out as soon as the thumb drives were pulled. Ain't that somethin'?
Congress did not care what the "voters" said in 2024. Even with a "rePuBliCant" congress, the incoming republican president was stymied at almost every opportunity. Not that they had to try that hard, since they counted on the "judicial juggernaut" to duck, bob and weave roadblock after roadblock to anything Trump has attempted to do.
The NGO' s and the lefty looney billionaires ( only the Bernie and Liz approved ones, naturally) funded every little nook and cranny of the CNN diehards to plant their flags, demand an end to THIS tyranny, and decry LACK OF AFFORDABILITY! Why would electric vehicle and green energy supporters be pissed off about high gas prices?
Somebody make it make sense.
My guess is that our AG and congressional miscreants are happily on the mission of getting the high price of gas down...like socialists ALWAYS do; right after they get Trump, anyone associated with Trump, gut the electoral college, scrap the supreme court and enshrine universal health care for all.
So...if a legal case can't even make it off the ground in the current court system, what does any of it matter?
All I can say, is that I have passed the issue along to the highest authority. And His Will will always be done.