Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Sara's avatar
Sara
1d

No doubt you are also branded as a "conspiracy theorist" that ignorant and now boring throw away line.

Wkuld rather be a "conspiracy theorist" than gullible.

The truly are their own worst enemy.

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6 replies by John Klar and others
Molon Labe Patriot's avatar
Molon Labe Patriot
1d

✝️ ❤️🤍💙

..and yes, I support healthier food.

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