I don’t write to make money — I am less interested in an unreal fiat currency than I am in the very real currency of ideas. Americans are starting to wake up to the unhealthy ingredients in their food, but most still have no inkling about the steady industrial/globalist push to control ALL food. I am humbled by the extremely kind praise people have been sending me for this book, The Coming Food Crisis. My hope is that more people will read it to become armed with the facts about our current human peril.

(Border Collie Belle is now 14, and laying at my feet.)

One Vermont reader sent me this encouraging email:

“Reading your book has had quite an impact on me, and I am grateful for such a concise and trenchant exposé of the sickness of our agricultural-food system. The quote at the end of the book that healthcare pays no attention to food and the food system pays no attention to health is searingly true....I have macabrely joked for years that they probably buy stock in one another’s industries to maximize their gain! (mostly at taxpayer expense...)”

I am pleased that readers who understand finance and money supply are learning how it connects to food and farming; and farmer readers tell me they are learning interesting facts about money supply and inflation and how they impact farming and food. I also invested a lot of research to explain what is happening to agricultural production in Europe and globally, and how this connects the dots to a globalist corporate cabal seeking to use NGOs, climate change, and lies about cows to implement a complete domination of food supplies.

Henry Kissinger is said to have believed, “Control the food, control the people.” What I document in this book is how the food is controlled by controlling the farmers. Our nation’s farmers continue to disappear. The average age of US farmers is about 61, and it is expected that about one half od all US farmland will change ownership in the next 15 years. This is a seismic shift in agricultural production: will corporations, hedge funds, and foreign nations become the principal owners of American farmland, or will a new generation of young people be encouraged and supported to take the reins of nurturing our food supplies. The stakes for future generations could not be higher.

If you have not read this book, please check out the powerful endorsements from some high-profile supporters and consider giving it a read. If you have bought my book, even if you have not finished it, I invite you to post a review here. The more detailed, the better.

These issues of food sovereignty and quality will not go away until we fix this crisis. Food = Liberty: both are currently under deliberate attack for power and profit. Please support my work — and America’s farmers and food supplies — by buying The Coming Food Crisis today, and posting a positive review.

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