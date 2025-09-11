(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A recent study raised alarming concerns about risks to infants exposed to electromagnetic radiation, including Wi-Fi signals and cellphones. Children exposed to high levels of electromagnetic field radiation displayed developmental difficulties at significantly higher rates than others. Numerous studies have found associations between electromagnetic radiation exposure and leukemia, brain tumors, and dementia. As 5G is launched widely and children are exposed to ever higher levels and wavelengths of electromagnetic fields, increased research is essential to assess whether, and to what degree, infants and adults alike are potentially being harmed.

New Study Is Alarming

A study of 105 babies in India, conducted over an extended period, found that those exposed to high levels of wireless radiation were nearly three times as likely to experience fine motor delays as children in homes with low levels of radiation and more than three times as likely to display problem-solving difficulties. As with most environmental exposures, young children are more susceptible to harm than developed adults. In the case of Wi-Fi and other electromagnetic radiation, researchers suggest that the higher water content and ion concentration in the developing brains of babies and young children make them more vulnerable than adults, whose brains absorb about half as much mobile phone energy in the peripheral tissues.

Concerns about electromagnetic radiation exposure from Wi-Fi, cellphones, household appliances, computers, and even electric blankets have prompted various studies around the world for decades. Possible links from such exposures to leukemia, especially from proximity to overhead electric transmission lines, have persisted for decades, with some studies suggesting a twofold increase in leukemia risk from high-level exposures. A 2007 paper by Medical University of Vienna researcher Michael Kundi concluded: “It is high time that exposure to power frequency EMFs is recognized as a potential risk factor for childhood leukemia and is properly included in the protocols of cluster studies and in epidemiologic studies of other risk factors as a potential confounder.”

The recent Indian study suggests that scientists do not fully understand the extent of the impact of Wi-Fi and other electromagnetic radiation, or the biological mechanisms that may make young human brains susceptible. Theories under consideration include oxidative stress, epigenetic changes, and DNA damage.

Wi-Fi as Sci-Fi?

Such harms may also be occurring in older people, similarly linked to the degree of exposure. For instance, one study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that high or medium-high occupational exposure to magnetic fields “was associated with increased risk of severe cognitive dysfunction especially among older participants and those with a history of smoking.” This research highlighted possible impacts on amyloid beta production and lowered melatonin levels, suggesting complex factors may interact “to increase the likelihood of severe cognitive dysfunction, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Power frequency magnetic fields were classified as a possible human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2002, and by a National Institute of Environmental Health working group in 1998. The World Health Organization also lists radio frequency electromagnetic fields as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” Millimeter waves, a key component of 5G technology, the latest evolution of telecommunications technologies, may also make pathogens resistant to antibiotics.

These modern technological advances are highly profitable industries, leading some critics to warn of research bias that conceals health threats. Substantial disparities exist between the US and other nations in the regulation and classification of these exposures. This is not uncommon – the IARC classifies glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen, while the US Environmental Protection Agency continues to claim the ubiquitous herbicide (found in RoundUp) is harmless to humans.

The NIH’s National Cancer Institute states on its website that

“Although there is no known mechanism by which non-ionizing EMFs could damage DNA and cause cancer, even a small increase in risk would be of clinical importance given how widespread exposure to these fields is. “No consistent evidence for an association between any source of non-ionizing EMF and cancer has been found.”

Thorough Study Required!

Much like injuries from mRNA vaccines or non-Hodgkin lymphoma, alleged by tens of thousands of plaintiffs to have been caused by glyphosate exposure, the science does not appear to be as clear as it should be before widespread exposures to chemicals, drugs, or electromagnetic fields are allowed. This is especially true when it comes to protecting young children.

Some claim America’s regulatory agencies and their research arms are too often compromised by industry conflicts. Vaccine manufacturers enjoy public funding and government recommendations; at the same time, they are legally protected from liability claims for personal injuries caused by their often experimental products. Recent legislative initiatives seek to provide similar legal immunity to pesticide and herbicide manufacturers. Electromagnetic radiation is shielded by Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which effectively preempts state and local attempts to regulate environmental or health concerns related to wireless infrastructure.

Companies manufacturing dangerous products enjoy legal protections, while infants and pregnant mothers are exposed. In the case of Wi-Fi, cell phone, and 5G radiation exposure, more thorough research is urgently justified. Some studies link electromagnetic radiation to breast and brain cancer, adult melanoma, and autism. Kaiser Permanente researchers published several studies linking electromagnetic field exposure to increased miscarriage in the first trimester of pregnancy, and increased ADHD, obesity, and asthma in prenatally exposed children.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has called for extensive research into the potential adverse health impacts of exposure to high levels of electromagnetic radiation. Such research is reportedly forthcoming in the (leaked) second MAHA Commission Report. Despite widespread MSM derision of Kennedy and the MAHA movement, concerns about health risks from electromagnetic radiation are not just for tin-hat-wearing conspiracy buffs. It is time Americans undertook an extensive government foray into “real science” before exposing generations of babies to a barrage of unseen radiation that may be more harmful over time than the (likely manmade) coronavirus and its dubious pharmaceutical cures.

(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)