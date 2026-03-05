Small Farm Republic

Tony
1d

I am often surprised at the ignorance people display. There is a reason that only 1 percent of food is organic. If we want more organic food the incentives must change or it simply will not happen. When the incentives change it will happen. If we want less glyphosate we must design a system that will function without using glyphosate. That system must be designed and implemented over time so there are no great disruptions to the food production system. Our produces must not go broke in the transition and food production must continue throughout the transition. Starvation is even worse than glyphosate contaminated products. Trump and Kennedy are the only hope this will ever happen. We have three more years to get this set so it continues into the future. It is a short steps back. So…stay focused.

Jake Bragg
1d

I'll be the contrarian today. This article as well as the EO are very disappointing. At no point in this article or the EO is there a pathway out of this situation. There isn't a timeline, a strategy, or even an informed consent on what is still currently happening to Americans (and the world) when this product gets into the body. Also, unless I read it incorrectly this will provide protections to producer of glyphosate so they can't be sued similar to what Reagan did within the big pharma world.

Until there is informed consent on glyphosate (which I would be willing to bet that this knowledge is being withheld from us) and we have the ability to take any company that produces this to court for willful harm I will not support any of this hope-ium.

If all we are doing here is looking through the lens of "this will hurt our food supply, our country, our economy, etc," then just look around; we are already there. We are the sickest mentally, spiritually, physically, and emotionally that we have ever been as a country. As our country sits now, we are cooked. Most people don't want to hear this, but on almost any metric it is objectively true. (ie-personal debt, mental health, physical health, marriage, education, etc)

You talk about "recruiting" farmers in your article; good luck. They are some of the most entrenched and stubborn people in this country and I know this because I am one. How many years have we tried to get ethanol, the greatest friend to the small engine mechanic, out of our fuel? The farmers have refused for decades because it was easy money. (Side note-all started because environmentalist thought that is would help with their delusional plan to save the world by getting away from oil but it ended up worse...insert irony).

So I ask, what is the roadmap? Don't try and sell me hope. Will glyphosate finally be banned in 10 years? 20? Will this be a battle that my grandkids will have to fight. This either ends here and now or it won't. If we do not start now, the solution will never begin. Having faith in a politician to do something is not a predicament we want to be in when it comes the health of us and the "future us."

Rant over.

2 replies by John Klar and others
