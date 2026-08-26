Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mike McAdams's avatar
Mike McAdams
10h

It seems like all the evil doers in government get away with their crimes. Accountability is only for the average person.

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
9h

I don’t know what will happen to Fauci in this life but I do know he is going to burn in eternal hell along with the other mass murders I also think that it’s the job of us living to honor the millions of innocent people his policies killed to send him to his meeting with the devil early.

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