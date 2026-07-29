Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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mejbcart
Jul 29

how this order is shaped by one of the previous ones in regard to agriculture, a NATIONAL SECURITY connected with a NEED for GLYPHOSATE???? The title was:

"PROMOTING THE NATIONAL DEFENSE BY ENSURING AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF ELEMENTAL PHOSPHORUS AND GLYPHOSATE-BASED HERBICIDES"

Is the new regenerative ag going to be based on glyposate??? Or shall we applause the new 'improved' direction? One never knows with Trump...

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