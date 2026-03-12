Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
20h

Thank you, John. I keep saying this, but I do believe that MACA — Make America Cook Again — is as important as MAHA. We need to reinstate mandatory Home Ec in schools.

Reply
Share
Dr. Karreman, The Organic Vet's avatar
Dr. Karreman, The Organic Vet
21h

Thank you for your words of wisdom. Hopefully the HHS won't be swayed by food manufacturers in what defining food and what is not food. I have hope that with the HHS leadership that's in place, real clear and simple definitions will emerge.

Regarding GRAS and the abuse of its use by industrial manufacturers.... perhaps it should go back to its 1958 origins, which were almost truly all food substances that were actually natural flavorings and spices derived from traditional plant sources.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture