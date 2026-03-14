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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
7h

The fact that a fine was imposed and the individual was not forced to vaccinate would seem to indicate that the "scientific consensus" was nothing of the kind.

“Science is an ongoing search for truth & such truth has little to do with consensus. Every major scientific advance involves challenges to a consensus. Those who defend scientific consensus rather than specific experimental findings are not defending science but partisanship.”

- Aaron Kheriaty, Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center

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Mike Rodgers's avatar
Mike Rodgers
6h

Judges, who ought to be the most fair-minded, are unfortunately driven by biases and ideologies (like all of us) that hinder their ability to be objective and arrive at just opinions. We always hope that they will be open-minded and fairly evaluate the facts of every case before arriving at their decisions. Our judicial system and liberties depends on it. However, I am certain that incompetence, dullness of mind and even laziness will sometimes play their roles in our judiciary system.

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