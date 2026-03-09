Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
8h

Gotta find out what Criss' "issue" is with the Gov!! There is something he wants or is pissed about... And if they do lose this funding, hopefully the people of his (Criss) district hold him to account. I've never lived there, but I have spent a lot of time in WVA. So many small towns, remote locations, and awfully nice people. This will be a shame if they miss out on this, because of some unknown "personal issue" which is an assumption on my part. Hopefully the state's Sec of Health stays on top of this so if it finally gets out of committee, they are instantly prepared to execute, so as not to miss the window!

Reply
Share
Al X. Griz's avatar
Al X. Griz
9h

Thanks for this, John.

I currently live in WV. The state has a well known history of being pillaged by extractive industries such as timber and coal, with proceeds benefiting out of state entities.

Seems data centers are being afforded cushy legislation to locate here, and many locals are up in arms fighting a stacked deck. I know of at least planned for the state. Massive gobblers of resources.

https://westvirginiawatch.com/2025/04/30/morrisey-signs-priority-bill-meant-to-incentivize-data-centers-micro-grids-locating-in-wv/

And folks in the impoverished south of the state can’t get clean water out of the tap.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture