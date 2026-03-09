West Virginia tops the list as the most obese state in America. One 2024 study concluded that the state’s residents were also the nation’s most stressed and depressed.

But now money that could radically transform a state so in need of help is trapped in a bureaucratic mess.

The nonprofit MAHA Action, of which The MAHA Report is a part, has worked for at least six months to help states across the nation apply for a portion of a $50 billion federal program designed to improve health services and outcomes for the nation’s rural populations.

MAHA Action’s Strategic Health Initiatives team worked with many state governors, including West Virginia’s Governor Patrick Morrisey, to support federal approval. All 50 states eventually applied for and received funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), with West Virginia awarded 199.5 million dollars under the program. This is a vital boost to the 49th poorest state in the country (Mississippi ranks last).

However, in a striking development, the money that Governor Morrisey and MAHA Action’s Strategic Health Initiatives team worked so hard to procure as relief has been locked in state-level wrangling that threatens the entire effort.

West Virginia law requires that the state legislature approve the allocation of federal funds. Senate Bill 570, authorizing the use of the funds by the state’s Department of Health, was quickly passed. A companion bill, HB 4717, was introduced in the West Virginia House of Representatives on January 22, 2026, and referred to the House Committee on Finance, where it still sits.

RHTP funds are time-sensitive and must be spent within the allotted time by recipient states or be forfeited. Moreover, failure to properly implement and apply funds in 2026 threatens future-year qualification. The RHTP initiative is a five-year, $50 billion investment in rural America. West Virginia is currently eligible to receive additional awards totaling approximately $200 million annually for four more years.

Governor Morrisey and West Virginia merit praise for the rapid implementation of opportunities to improve its citizens’ health. Governor Morrisey was a national leader in seeking USDA SNAP waivers not only to remove sugary drinks from eligible SNAP purchases, but also to expand healthy purchase options, such as roast whole chickens. Governor Morrisey was similarly proactive in securing the benefits of RHTP.

In his letter supporting the state’s RHTP application, Governor Morrisey touted the program as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity for rural America.” It is unclear why this vital monetary support is being held up by West Virginia’s House Finance Committee.

Dr. Arvin Singh, the state’s Secretary of Health, recently launched a powerful appeal to authorize the spending before the window of opportunity closes.

Secretary Singh appealed directly to the West Virginia legislature for support, stating: “West Virginia worked extremely hard to secure this nearly $200 million federal award. Timely execution is now essential to protect it. The federal government approved a specific plan with defined milestones, timelines, and guardrails. We are obligated to execute that plan as approved. Delays may jeopardize meeting federal performance requirements, and unnecessary procedural hurdles increase the risk of lost time, lost momentum, and, potentially, lost opportunity for our rural communities.”

Time is of the essence for approving these expenditures so Dr. Singh and West Virginians can implement them.

West Virginia’s First Lady, Denise Morrisey, recently joined the appeal, blaming state representative Vernon Criss for a needless delay.

Mrs. Morrisey appealed to constituents to contact their representatives to demand legislative action before West Virginia’s entire RHTP effort is scuttled or undermined: “Chairman [of the House Finance Committee] Vernon Criss is holding this money HOSTAGE in the House Finance Committee – it is astounding that he would play politics with this critical money for our state. He could have passed this bill 43 days ago – enough is enough. Please call your delegates and demand that he move the bill out of his committee. If Americans are to be healthy again, they must demand leadership that responds to their urgent need for rescue from a chronic disease epidemic and a failing healthcare system.”

MAHA Action’s Strategic Health Initiatives resources have been invested to ensure West Virginia’s RHTP application and program implementation build on Governor Morrisey’s outstanding national leadership. It is a tragedy for all Americans that West Virginia’s plans have been stalled by bureaucracy, whatever the cause.

If you are a citizen of the Mountain State, please contact your representatives and inquire about the status of H 4717. West Virginia’s House Finance Committee can be reached at (304) 340-3230.

Key Takeaways:

– West Virginia’s legislature has stalled implementation of an otherwise federally-approved initiative to provide nearly $200 million in funding to improve rural health.

– Failure to promptly approve these expenditures threatens current and future awards under the Rural Health Transformation Program.

