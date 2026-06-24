The MAHA movement to “Make America Healthy Again” has certainly sparked political controversy. Yet there is no question that almost all Americans agree they want their families and their nation to achieve better health outcomes. That underlying unity continues to fuel important bipartisan alliances, especially at the grassroots level. In my new book, I explain from the inside why this is happening and why it is so important!

Welcome to the Revolution is an invitation to peek behind the scenes of the last months of the 2024 election and the first year of Robert F. Kennedy’s tenure as Secretary of Health and Human Services. This story surveys the political and cultural forces that compelled RFK, Jr. to run as a Democrat and Independent before joining forces with President Donald Trump, likely pushing the Republican ticket over the finish line to electoral success.

But that is just the beginning of an ongoing revolutionary shift in America, not just in politics but in the state and federal institutions so desperately in need of reform. Kennedy’s experiences at HHS continue to prove everything he proclaimed while campaigning for the presidency: regulatory capture, dishonesty about disease and treatments, and a co-opted legacy media that attacks him and the administration for championing reform.

The book also argues that Americans need not surrender their personal views to support MAHA initiatives. We don’t have to agree on vaccine safety and efficacy, or the origins of COVID-19 (very obviously a lab in Wuhan — just sayin’), in order to agree that we wish to support our farmers, reduce corporate domination of food production, and improve food quality for all Americans. We can set aside disputes about gender identity, immigration policy, or who to hate in the Gaza dispute, and rescue our farmers and food supply while there is still hope and growing awareness.

If we cannot overcome our political rancor to secure these basic necessities, we will suffer far worse consequences than open borders and trans men in women’s sports: we will face continuing chronic illness and control of our food and health by foreign nations and multinational corporations. We will battle escalating food inflation and perhaps famine in America (the subject of my other recent book, The Coming Food Crisis).

The mission to nurture US farms and soils and improve America’s food supply remains a uniting theme undergirding the MAHA movement. Most real change is not happening at the federal level, but in state and local communities, and in the buying decisions Americans are making at the grocery stores and when dining out. This is the core of the movement’s continued growth, which promises to endure beyond future elections.

MAHA may have been birthed in a Kennedy-Trump alliance, but it is not the intellectual property of any one person or party. It is the core of an American awakening to the toxins in our food, the unsustainability of current farming systems, and the resulting illness they have sown in our nation’s children, military personnel, and everyone who eats in conventional US grocery stores or fast-food restaurants. Changing these eating habits and bending markets and producers to improve their practices and offerings — THAT is the core of an enduring bipartisan transformation of the nation!

The MAHA movement is our growing voice. Mothers across the nation are joining together and standing up. Our school, hospital, and military meals are highly processed and largely devoid of nutrients.

Please order my new book today, and join me on my journey into this transformative movement. The federal agencies and corporations that control our food supplies will not listen to voters (diners!) who do not speak.

I am deeply grateful to my readers for their support of my work. I write to inform people and stimulate genuine bipartisan discourse. The readership and encouraging feedback I receive are the fuel in my tank. Thank you all!

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Welcome to the Revolution!