Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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MJB's avatar
MJB
16h

I just heard you on Man in America and I’m blown away by your passion. I mostly believe the MAHA thing is a sham - just more empty promises - but with people like you involved I now have a modicum of hope that maybe some good things may come out of it. Thank you John!

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1d

Trump gave billions to Pfizer. So who can think maha is anything other than 4 letters leading to the same place we were always going.

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