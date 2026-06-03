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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
11hEdited

Yes John, "sanity and legal protections prevail".... and surprisingly so in Washington state. A place that is turning into a self-induced hell hole. One of my issues is what you had in your last paragraph, about young children / children in general, "should not be conditioned to focus on their sexuality and gender identity". But this is what the crazies on the left do!! They don't care a rats ass about children, they just use them as cannon fodder in pursuit of their own totally fucked up way of thinking. The same way they use every other "identity group". Take a look at the piece of shit running for senate in Texas... Talarico. That guy is fucking crazy, and yet he is beloved by the left wing nutjobs. Platner in Maine....!? A guy who is a nazi, and yet the left just keeps calling us the nazi's, because we don't take any of their craziness into consideration. As I have railed on before.... these people are insane, and if they get back into power, we are doomed. Apologies for the language, but I get fired up. I live by "reasonable man" theory..... you can be the dumbest, leftist, communist, nutjob on the planet, with absolutely insane ideas. I'll leave you alone right up until you try to impose those idiotic ideas on me and those like me. Then, its game on.

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pbow's avatar
pbow
10h

Dear John,

Thank you for paying attention to this issue and this specific case. I guess we should take the "wins" wherever we can. I can't help but feel frustrated that pediatric cases of gender dysphoria are nevertheless still protected under this ruling.

Should we be addressing the modern surge in this phenomenon?

By extension, I also take issue with custodial cases regarding this same phenomenon. Why does a biological parent seem to have no standing to advocate for their innate beliefs regarding gender dysphoria and their child?

It would be interesting to calculate the percentage of afflicted minors of intact v. uncontested divorced households v. contested divorces.

Our most vulnerable should be spared the emotional abuse of being treated like possessions to be leveraged as the ultimate revenge.

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