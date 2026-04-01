Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
5d

We are up for a wildlife corridor in my small CA city. Our local government — not to mention state — has shown no ability to get off their human butts and do anything meaningful for wildlife but has done tons to expand government butts and salaries. Where is Wile E. Coyote when we need him?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Nicole Palitti's avatar
Nicole Palitti
5d

Thanks for speaking out on this John! You nailed it, robbery from the people. Unbelievable that the elite class can commit crimes with no consequences, and regular Americans do nothing and their family legacies are wiped out. Please God, save the state of Vermont from these backward policies!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture