Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
5d

John,

Great to see that "common sense" is being applied here.... finally. As you mentioned, this has been occurring regularly throughout the states, whether it is shutting down grazing land because of some "endangered whatever", to the left wanting to get rid of cows because of "climate crisis". I do have to correct you on one statement though; that empty shell Biden didn't "oversee any of this". It was his entire lefty, psycho administration that was running the show, trying to inflict as much pain and suffering as they could in whatever branch of gov't they worked in, in what they knew was a limited amount of time. My only hope is that the Conservatives think like the psycho lefties on one thing.... and that would be to not be overconfident in how long they will be in power and work their asses off to get as much common-sense fixes done as quickly as possible. And it has to be thru legislation, not executive orders, so that it requires work to change the law!

Reply
Share
Joe Meccia's avatar
Joe Meccia
5d

Every time I seem to read something about Washington State, it usually signals something that is 'anti-people'. Its bureaucracy leans much to the left... the far left... and that agenda! The symbiotic relationship of man and cow always seems to be under threat by the left.... let's see what happens here........

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture