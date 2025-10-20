Small Farm Republic

Gwyneth
3h

It is entirely possible that we are missing the underlying cause and fighting over a symptom. Years ago I stumbled across a science forum for researchers on which the following question was asked. "Does anyone know where I may purchase thryoid hormone-free bovine calf serum? As bovine calf serum is frequently used as the growth medium on which vaccines are cultured, one must consider the epidemic of thyroid disorders rampant in the North American population based upon molecular mimicry and its concommitant auto-immunity.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6078966/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459460/

One could also ask where one could procure insulin/estrogen/testosterone-free bovine calf serum.

It should come as no surprise that childhood diabetes is rampant or that biological gender has been and continues to be perverted given the eggregious number of toxic and contaminated injections being deployed on an unsuspecting populace.

https://www.researchgate.net/post/Hormone-content-of-FBS-Insulin-depletion-from-FBS

Biochemical and hormone profile

"Quantification of biochemical and hormonal (estradiol, insulin, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroxine) profiling that may have impact on cell culture."

https://www.thermofisher.com/ca/en/home/references/gibco-cell-culture-basics/cell-culture-environment/culture-media/fbs-basics.html

Lawyerlisa
3h

In Canada they have CRIMINALIZED this discussion. Affirm or go to jail.

