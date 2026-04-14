Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
1d

Just finished lunch for two yesterday.

Roasting chicken $9.00

Can of beer for beercan baked chicken $1

8lb bag russe potatoes $1.99

One 10 oz bag frozen sweet corn. $1 (10 for $10)

We rarely eat sweets, but add $4 for 1 quart ice cream.

Two glasses of beverage 3.00

$20

If you can get the quality equivalent 2 meals in a restaurant for less than $50 plus tip I'd be surprised.

Maybe this helps with understanding why people aren't eating out any more.

Reply
Share
William Foster's avatar
William Foster
31m

Economies of scale start to peter out at some point. Sysco is already the sole food wholesaler in many areas. Not only that, but low volume food businesses: niche food manufacturers, small restaurants, food trucks, etc can't even buy from Sysco because they won't deliver those small orders. With rising fuel costs, that kind of thing will only get worse.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture