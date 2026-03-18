Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
9h

As a long time over 40 years of experience lending money to cattlemen in the upper Midwest I can promise you that cattlemen are not going anywhere. Raising cattle is a genetic defect you are doomed to do it because your dad did it because his dad did it etc etc. the current situation is completely because of the concentration of 4 packing companies controlling something like 80+% of the harvesting capacity in this country. Our government has failed to protect us and allowed this to occur. Back in 2020 during covid the packing plants were hard hit with covid and the insanity of the governments response to it. The packing plants had to respond by essentially slowing down the pace at which they could harvest the cattle. This resulted in a backing up of fat cattle ready for harvest in the summer of 2020 and less beef 🥩 for sale at the retail stores. So the cattle feeders got paid a whole lot less and generate losses for them. The retail price went up because of less beef available for them. The packers made a killing with profits exceeding $1000 per head harvested. My cattle feeders were losing 200-300 per head and it was taking them an extra 30 days of feeding before they could get them harvested. I had one guy who couldn’t get a bid for weeks and after finally getting a bid had to feed them for another month and ended up losing money on them to top it off. So the cattle feeders have to cut back on what they pay for the calves which tells the cow calf guy to cut back and yes those producers were facing drought issues but they are always just one day away from a disaster so they cut back the number of cows they have which brings us now to the smallest cow herd since the 1950’s with a much bigger population to feed. The cow guys are already keeping back heifers to turn into cows which has the effect of reducing the number of cattle for feeding out which in turn reduces the amount of beef available for the consumer. This process will take several years to play out and if the government keeps from doing stupid things it will play out. The government needs to enforce its own laws and regulations and keep the packers from owning and controlling cattle it needs to encourage more small boutique type cattle processors to get into business to somehow break the stranglehold of the 4 big packers. It can not allow anymore consolidation in the packing industry

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
1hEdited

leftist lib glowballassedocrats WITH LOTS OF USA ONE SAUCE

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