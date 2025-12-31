Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

Elizabeth Hart
3h

There should not be ANY exemptions for vaccination.

‘Exemptions’ for vaccination should not exist, because the vaccinator should be obtaining voluntary informed consent for the intervention, or respecting the individual’s decision to decline the intervention if they so wish.

This is a scandal that has been going on for years, and it is going to be the vaccinators who are eventually thrown under the bus for violating their own personal moral and ethical obligation to obtain consent.

Likewise lawyers who go along with this ‘exemption’ travesty are destroying voluntary informed consent - this is the principle they should be protecting, not seeking ‘exemptions’ which are a nonsense.

There can be no valid voluntary informed consent for an intervention which is administered under pressure, coercion, manipulation, and mandates.

There is no valid consent…let the implications of that sink in…

Theresa
3h

Military leadership needs training on the ingredients and consequences of vaccines, and also how to boost troops’ immune systems naturally. The DoD needs to separate from big pharma and not contract to provide soldiers as guinea pigs.

