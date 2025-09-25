Small Farm Republic

Polly Frost
I'd be willing to bet that many of the people who are quick to disparage MAHA over Tylenol are the same ones willing to pay extra for organic food at Whole Foods. And that many of these people are in the media business. We are in the information hands of some of the most irrational people ever to meddle with valuable knowledge.

Stephen North
This is just another illustration of what a cult the left is. Trump could cure cancer and they’d be screaming “my body my cancer “! They’ve lost their collective minds.

