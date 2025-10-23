Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sukey Watson's avatar
Sukey Watson
5h

Global Carbon Tax, Carbon Trading Scheme… what is the difference? This sounds like the building of a huge apparatus to track and collect, and then subsequently launder money into the coffers of the global elite. The UN is an organization that serves no real purpose at this point other than to wreak havoc upon the world for the benefit of the global elite. As unelected bureaucrats who gives them taxing if and fining authority? I certainly do not, America should not and neither should any other sovereign nation. We are sovereign, after all.

FYI

Lately I have been following Susan Kokinda of Promethean Action, her thesis of the source of this global elitiest control is compelling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Lane's avatar
Richard Lane
4h

This one I agree with having spent a couple of years in the past on open ocean and international waters. By the way, we don't build ships anymore, they're almost all built in elsewhere and foreign flagged. They are fuel hogs no doubt, but a carbon tax would be fraught with problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture