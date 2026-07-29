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Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
Jul 29

John, thank you for this piece. The FTC lawsuit against WPATH raises legitimate questions about profit-driven medicine and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

But I want to suggest that both sides of this culture war are missing the deeper issue.

The transgender care industry is estimated at $2.1 billion, with 11.25% annual growth. Private equity firms are acquiring clinics. Virtual care companies are marketing to queer and trans communities as "profitable niche markets". The FTC alleges that WPATH wrote guidelines "specifically to benefit and profit their members".

This is not about "trans-dogma" vs. "transphobia." This is about a medical-industrial complex finding a new revenue stream.

The left is right that transgender people deserve compassionate, affirming care. The right is right that a system where doctors profit from lifelong treatments rather than cures is inherently corrupt.

Both sides should be able to agree: healthcare should not be a profit center. When patients are treated as "revenue streams", everyone loses—especially the most vulnerable.

The solution is not to ban care. The solution is to expel the profit motive from medicine entirely. Single-payer healthcare. Publicly funded research. A system where treatment decisions are based on evidence, not on what insurance will cover.

That is common ground. Let's build on it. https://howardswitzer.substack.com/p/a-restorative-justice-campaign-for

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
Jul 29

I'm still waiting for more people to figure out that the huge increase in gender dysphoria is caused by vaccine brain damage to the deepest parts of the brain, where your personality and identity are formed. The parts that make you YOU. This fight needs to move upstream.

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