(Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), joined by four states, has sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), a nonprofit association of clinicians that develops clinical guidelines for transgender and gender-diverse care, alleging the organization deceived parents and children for profit-driven motives. Critics claim the suit is a Trump administration attack on the transgender community and an infringement of WPATH’s First Amendment liberties. America’s children are caught in the middle of a scientific and cultural tug-of-war.

The Complaint and Background

Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas have united with the FTC to allege in their complaint that “WPATH knows that its recommendations are not supported by scientific evidence or a medical consensus” and that “[t]ransition doctors founded WPATH to promote the transition service industry’s financial interests after losing academic support and insurance coverage for medical transition services.” The plaintiffs allege this profit-driven shield of questionable science was coupled with inadequate warnings about potential risks from medical and surgical interventions, violating parents’ rights.

WPATH was formed in 1979 to study human gender psychology and what would come to be known as “gender-affirming care.” The group became perhaps the most influential international body concerning the “science” of gender care, though it has itself “transitioned” in its trans prescriptions. Early on, WPATH recognized gender dysphoria as a mental illness, mandated strict oversight of transition by psychologists and psychiatrists, set age minimums for treatment, and required a “real-life test,” which required patients to socially transition for up to a year before receiving hormone therapy. These standards were expressed in a series of WPATH documents known as “Standards of Care for the Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People” (SOC).

WPATH’s SOCs evolved into positions that allegedly catered to socio-political pressures from the trans community rather than rigorous scientific study. About 2010, WPATH began to publicly advocate for the depathologization (the process of removing a condition or behavior from the classification of a mental or physical disease or disorder) of transgenderism. In 2022, it eliminated any mention of age limitations for breast amputation or penis removal. In announcing the complaint, the FTC stated that “WPATH did not base this decision on medical evidence” and that it also “failed to disclose side effects of certain pediatric medical transition services.”

Transgender Wars Unfold

The FTC began investigating WPATH’s conduct during Trump 2.0, prompting the entity to file suit in February 2026 to block the FTC’s investigation, claiming the agency’s motives were not consumer protection but intimidation and speech chilling. Of course, this begs the obvious question: Are the complaint’s allegations of insufficient medical consensus to justify recommending drugs and surgeries to minors meritorious? If so, the public needs protection from an evident fraud; if not, the government’s suit will fail.

Yet the presiding judge, James Boasberg, granted WPATH’s request for a preliminary injunction against the FTC, ruling that the allegations against the organization were likely motivated by animus toward gender-affirming care. Thus continues the-cart-versus-the-horse merry-go-round of politics vying with “real science.”

The new Texas lawsuit bypasses the Boasberg blockade to bring the evidence to trial. WPATH was used as the global template for a rapid and radical transition of so-called scientific consensus for controversial (and profitable) therapies, drugs, and surgeries. Other institutions relied on its positions and began stepping back as the Trump administration honed in on trans conditioning for young children. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) announced in early February 2025 that it opposed transgender surgeries until age 19. Likely, it saw the litigious writing on the trans-ideology walls.

Deciding for the Children

The court’s fact-finders will assess whether WPATH can back up its claims of scientific justification for its recommendations to the world’s children and parents. The government will likely introduce its own experts, including the influential and comprehensive UK Cass Review released in April 2024, which resulted in a reversal of the UK and other nations’ gender medicine policies for minors. The Cass Review specifically criticized WPATH’s leap in SOC 8 to the elimination of age limits, stating:

“12.29 WPATH 8 justifies this change in stance on the basis that there is more evidence on improved mental health outcomes with social transition, that fluidity of identity is an insufficient justification not to socially transition, and that not allowing a child to socially transition may be harmful. “12.30 However, none of the WPATH 8 statements in favour of social transition in childhood are supported by the findings of the University of York’s systematic review.”

WPATH and the transgender community protest that the Trump administration is simply “marginalizing” trans people and putting young children at risk by denying them the (often lacking parental oversight) liberty to pick from a rainbow of genders and follow through with drug and scalpel. The FTC, in turn, argues that parents and children have been duped for profit by a putative professional organization that serves as a deceptive, pseudo-scientific front. Paragraph Ten of the complaint asserts a very serious allegation: “WPATH HAS PROVIDED TO CLINICIANS THE MEANS BY WHICH THEY DECEIVE CHILDREN AND THEIR PARENTS INTO PURCHASING PEDIATRIC MEDICAL TRANSITION SERVICES.”

Those are fightin’ words, in any gender. This case promises to become very influential on the future law – and medical care – surrounding transgenderism.

Thanks for reading Small Farm Republic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)