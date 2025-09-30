MAHA Action, our parent company, has developed a tool called the Legislative Tracker that enables you to track MAHA legal action in your state — and every state in the nation. This innovative, interactive platform also helps you identify your representatives in each state, with contact information, proposed letter templates, tips on letter writing and editorials, and state-by-state links to bills consistent with the MAHA agenda at the state level.

Please look at this easy-to-use learning tool, and simply click on your state. Everything you need to support Secretary Kennedy and your family’s health is there, at your fingertips. The success of the MAHA movement depends on grassroots activism by YOU and others with whom you can share this tool.

Click on your legislators, or click on your legislation – the Legislative Tracker lists MAHA-friendly bills in your state so that you can easily write to your state legislators.

Democracy is about citizen activism. Corporations want you to be complacent sheep – MAHA needs you to become active and take Action!

In addition to MAHA Action’s Legislative Tracker, the MAHA Action website provides advice on how to write an op-ed for local media, sign up as a MAHA Action volunteer, mobilize for individual calls to action, host your own local event to spread the word and recruit allies, and shop for MAHA merch (currently 10% off) that will spread our message while providing financial support to our cause.

Christmas is coming – don’t you want a MAHA hat or T-shirt for a loved one who agrees we need to make our nation healthier?!

On the MAHA Action website you will also find a link to sign up for the weekly MAHA Media Hub, featuring some of the movement’s brightest stars, to learn about attacks on your health and how to fight back.

The event is followed each week by a MAHA toolkit sent to your email with action bullet points that you can use to become a MAHA warrior to defend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He needs every one of us - and for us to alert every family member, neighbor, fellow employee or customer who we can arm to join our battle.

Perhaps the most powerful initiative you can take to empower yourself and support Kennedy is to invest the modest time required to make the Legislative Tracker work for you and your family in your home state. Once you investigate this tool, you will see how easy to use and effective it is – then tell others!

Learn what bills are under consideration in your state – then call and tell your legislators you support them.

Learn what national bills are being prioritized by MAHA Action – then contact your federal representatives and voice your support.

Please also seek more people to subscribe to this Substack, where we cover breaking MAHA movement news and much more.

But YOU can help us reach more people for free, simply by sharing this article by email, posting this link to your social media accounts, telling others about how much you learn here, and reminding them that supporting Kenendy is supporting your health and the health of your families.

Let’s truly Make America Healthy Again! But do not assume our movement will coast to success. All of us need to join the fight to make it happen.

Secretary Kennedy can’t do this alone – he needs our help, and we must back him up at every step! We will never see another opportunity like this to reclaim our institutions and the agencies created to protect our health: it is imperative that we pull out all the stops, take a rest from our recreational entertainment, and pitch in with our time, money, and votes to send a clear message to state and federal government agencies and politicians: MAHA is here to stay!

This is a movement for all of us — left, right, center, undeclared — and it can and will spread like wildfire if ‘We the People’ play an active role.

The Fourth Estate has shown its true colors in its shameless campaign to undermine Kennedy’s efforts to fully assess vaccine safety, better study pesticides and other potentially harmful chemicals, improve children’s diets, reduce diabetes and obesity, and support small farms. Why do they continue to denigrate Kennedy? For many reasons, not least of which is: it’s easier for all of us to follow the status quo than to rise up and challenge it with passion and a loud voice.

Invest a few minutes right now to investigate the MAHA Action Legislative Tracker. It is unique and powerful – and it is yours to use, for free. You can have a huge impact!

Let’s take back our country from the corporations that are dominating it and the government bureaucrats too scared of change.

Let’s Make America Healthy Again — and keep America healthy!

Key Takeaways:

– MAHA Action’s Legislative Tracker is an easy-to-use platform to contact and communicate with your state legislators, and identify and unite behind state initiatives that support the MAHA movement at the local level.

– HHS Secretary Kennedy needs supporters to promote the MAHA movement by publicizing and enacting state legislative efforts to further MAHA policies related to constitutional protections, improved food quality, and support for local farms. The Legislative Tracker has been created to equip the grassroots MAHA army to strengthen our revolution in every corner of the nation!

(Originally published at the MAHA Report.)