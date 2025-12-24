Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Courtney's avatar
Elaine Courtney
7h

There are no bounds to the neo Libs hypocrisy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bonnie Potter's avatar
Bonnie Potter
7h

Totally agree!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture