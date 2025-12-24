Much ado about the use of the word “retard” has been flooding the MSM lately. Many on the left have seized on the occasion to howl, but this reveals a profound hypocrisy.

The term “retardation” refers to “the extent to which something is retarded” or “an abnormal slowness of thought or action.” It is a fair question, for instance, to ask whether Tim Walz is indeed retarded under this definition (versus brazenly incompetent or corrupt), given the magnitude of fraud on his watch in Minnesota. The question of his actual retardation becomes obfuscated by the “retard” moniker, which he now whines about like a bona fide snowflake.

Words matter. Sticks and stones break bones, and today’s left-wing extremists justify breaking bones (or assassinating people) for words (or even silence) they find objectionable. Witness Charlie Kirk, Luigi Mangione, and the widespread celebration of murder by those offended by the R-word. This reflects a profound lack of critical thinking and self-awareness, which demonstrates that 21st-century neo-liberalism (hardly the Voltairean tolerance of the traditional left) is retarded — i.e., abnormally slow.

Calling people “special needs” is arguably far more condescending. That pillowy language cannot suffice to reform English; it is merely narcissistic self-indulgence (that is, faux outrage for the hate cult). The ironic hypocrisy lost on neo-liberal word police is that they routinely and shamelessly call conservatives Nazis, homophobes, racists, and pedophiles.

This is where society witnesses the retardation of neo-liberalism. It is anything but liberal, which historically has referred to open-mindedness and respect for diverse opinions and worldviews. It is anathema to critical thinking — criticism of the soy-dining class or their hateful vitriol is not tolerated. (Perhaps it all began when wordsmith Bill Clinton dithered over the definitions of the words “sex” and “is.”)

The solution is for conservatives to use softer language that will not offend the apoplectic and over-dramatized sensibilities of easily-triggered liberal elites, in the hopes of reaching through their lethargic thinking to convey truth and facts. This translates into simplifying language to avoid the fake indignation by liberals about name-calling while they engage in it routinely.

This oblivious hypocrisy is now witnessed by Tim Walz whinging about being called a retard. Walz has called President Trump a fascist and a tyrant, and during the 2024 campaign, he likened the president and his supporters to the Nazis when they held a rally at Madison Square Garden. He called the president’s immigration policies “Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo,” justifying the claim by stating, “I would argue, I wouldn’t be honoring my oath if I didn’t address this head on.”

When Donald Trump pointed out (using the pejorative) that Tim is slow, Tampon Tim’s daughter spewed F-bombs, and girl-boy Timbo protested:

This is shameful. And I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official, say, “You’re right. That’s shameful. He should not say it.” So, look, I’m worried. We know how these things go. They start with taunts, they turn to violence. So, deeply concerned.

Walz here self-indicted the left for its cacophony of justifications for violence and dehumanization in its TDS frenzy. The president has experienced death threats and assassination attempts, and Tim is whining about drive-by epithets as if they were drive-by shooters.

Donald Trump should not call reporters “piggy” or governors retards. This name-calling allows neo-liberal media to shift the narrative, employing the accustomed double standard: “We can call you Nazi, rapist, racist, and pedophile, but it is shameful when you call a slow-minded creeper a retard!”

Tim Waltz is not a retard; he is just an inordinately dimwitted hypocrite.

(Originally published at American Thinker.)