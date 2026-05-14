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Stephen North's avatar
Stephen North
18h

And “I AM the science Fauci” gets a pardon…..

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Lafe Allyn Pottala's avatar
Lafe Allyn Pottala
18h

John, I don't believe we will see a similar response from the American people (except for the idiots who are sheep anyway.... no offense meant towards yours or any other sheep!!) This was a criminal offense of the greatest magnitude. And even though that idiot Biden "pardoned" Fauci from federal prosecution, after he lied to congress and basically brought the entire COVID crap down on us thru his denied "gain of function" research at the Wuhan Lab specifically. He can still be charged by each and every state and he should be!! Of course, the blue states where people were denied the ability to attend church and school, where people were arrested for surfing in the freaking Pacific Ocean by themselves, where billions of dollars were thrown at an education system to safeguard schools, but the money was never used for any such thing. Those communist states would never prosecute Fauci because the Supreme Leaders in those states benefitted so much, while the people suffered. But hopefully there are some Red states that will go after that SOB and put an end to his smirking in the face of the American people. With regards to other consequences, as a result of COVID, you mentioned the financial impact on families and small businesses. One of the things I noticed was how many people felt they had to "get the jab" in order to keep their job and keep income coming in. Anyway..... God forbid something like COVID happens again (although it is highly likely to occur again), I just don't think the American people will respond the same way!!

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