Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
9h

As always in Washington, the influence of corporate profiteers is difficult to beat back when the interests of the people are at stake. How to corral the influence of big money in government is perhaps the central conundrum of our time. Ideas are plentiful for how to solve this, but good ideas are scarce.

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Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
9h

“most consumers would oppose the decision to refuse states the ability to restrict access to soda by SNAP beneficiaries” that one’s a little hard to pass. Is it a triple negative?

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