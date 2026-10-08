Zach Lahn, the MAHA Action-backed candidate for governor of Iowa, is a sixth-generation Iowan who purchased his great-grandparents’ 155-acre homestead in 2014 to raise organic oats and other crops (and his young family) regeneratively. He’s been campaigning tirelessly on a “Make Iowa Healthy Again” platform that includes support for Iowa farmers, prevention of out-of-state ownership of Iowa land, and boosting education opportunities.
Lahn has also proposed procuring 80% of public school meals from Iowa farmers, and pledges on his website to “break up monopolies, defend independent farms, and demand accountability from corporations who harm our people.”
Those are fighting words.
Lahn’s impact on Iowa, and the nation, has already been seismic. On June 2, he defeated establishment Republican congressman, Randy Feenstra, in Iowa’s gubernatorial primary, Feenstra was endorsed by President Trump. It didn’t matter. Conservative voters favored a MAHA health and regenerative farming policy platform, in America’s No. 1 corn-producing and No. 2 soy-producing state, which portends well for other Republicans who, over the next four weeks, before their primary elections, lean into MAHA
With passion and tireless commitment to the MAHA mission, Lahn has steadily won over his detractors, who often resort to character assassinations rather than engage on issues. Lahn has challenged Big Ag and Big Pharma by criticizing their products, like glyphosate, and claiming they have sickened Iowans.
But, in the race for governor, he’s no shoo-in. He’s up against State Auditor Rob Sand, and the deep-pocketed Iowa Democratic apparatus supporting him. On July 14, Sand reported nearly $18 million in cash on hand, compared with Lahn’s $1 million. It helps to have rich relatives. $11.52 million in campaign contributions come from his wife and in-laws, who operate an agribusiness corporation.
The polls
Midterms are notoriously difficult to predict, and independent voters may also feature as a wild card in 2026. Still, most polls show Sand with a slight edge over Lahn, but a late-August Iowa State Fair straw poll showed Lahn winning 64% among participating fairgoers versus 36% for Sand.
The Lahn campaign asserts that its messaging continues to attract broad bipartisan support, pledging that the “Lahn Train” is not slowing down.
For his part, Lahn attributes his success to the MAHA messaging he chose to prioritize as a conservative candidate, and pledges that the “truth” his campaign is focusing on in the general election has not deviated from his focus throughout the primary: “talking about the big agricultural conglomerates that are extorting our farmers, talking about clean water and how we need to lower our cancer rates….”
Lahn calls his MAHA-inspired principles an “Iowa First” platform, putting human health above corporate greed. It’s a refreshing message from a conservative in a strongly conservative, row-cropping state. Lahn is not just running for office: he’s moving the regenerative needle into the heartland of conventional agriculture.
MAHA grassroots keeps growing
Lahn’s embrace of the MAHA movement’s principles reflects a broader, grassroots embrace, by Americans from diverse backgrounds, of the simple premise that healthy, local food is a sensible counterpoint to the nation’s chronic disease epidemic.
Lahn has demonstrated his resolve in the face of adversity, and, four weeks out from the midterms, his MAHA message has prevailed over his better-funded competition.
Iowa is one of the most important agricultural states in the nation. Under a Governor Zach Lahn, it can become a national leader in MAHA policy. That’s where you come in.
[Please consider donating to Zach Lahn’s campaign, and tell others about his pivotal run on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms.]
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(Originally published at The MAHA Report.)
Not one of my relatives in Iowa have seen ANY Zach Lane ads that focus on regenerative farming. Lane should step that up, IMMEDIATELY!
“Anyone but Feenstra” was the battle cry at the primary. The remaining 4 candidates agreed to rally with the citizens AGAINST Feenstra and outgoing IA Gov Kim Reynolds’ plans to help (fund an) ethanol company to convert carbon dioxide, which plants NEED, into LIQUID carbon dioxide which is odorless, colorless, hazardous, corrosive, stops gas vehicles and will kill you if you breathe too much of it.
Lane’s impressive oratory ability against the liquid CO2, which many deem a national security concern, is why he won the primary. That Lane is a regenerative farmer is excellent news, and he has one month to bring this to the attention of other fellow Iowans! It is a winning platform, for Iowa has the highest cancer rate, and most radon in America; citizens are very concerned.
If any environmental study of liquid CO2 has occurred, the results were not shared with the citizens! Iowa law does not require an environmental impact statement or study. THIS SHOULD BE ANOTHER FOCUS OF LANE: to update the paltry ancient and outdated environmental laws requiring impact studies and release of information to the public. We are sick of public officials trying to cram easements for liquid CO2 Non-Public-Utility down our throats, under threat of eminent domain, and BEFORE before the dangers are known.
Feenstra and Reynolds wanted to use the 3 member inept, inexperienced Public Utility Board (appointed at whim by governor) to regulate the liquid transfer of this corrosive CO2 substance in 12 inch pipes across most of Iowa’s counties, using Greek and German (but not American steel). LIQUID CO2 is NOT A PUBLIC UTILITY. IT IS A HAZARD, AND MUST BE OVERSEEN BY THE DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION if it ever comes, just like liquid gas, propane and oil.
Liquid CO2 Leaks are extremely hard to detect, and stop, and are potentially deadly.
Iowans are also quite concerned what happens to ag yields when the helpful CO2 is removed from our crops. Again, no study or data has been forthcoming. LANE SHOULD BE PROMISING TO PROTECT THE CROPS FROM LOSING CO2 just to give a new, dangerous and federally selected company, Valero, a huge profit, to INCLUDE THE GRANT OF federal funds (MAKING THIS A NATIONAL ISSUE).
Case in point, OF DANGER: in Mississippi, a leak in a poor, rural black community almost killed many. Thankfully, the change of wind direction allowed a savvy sheriff (whose vehicle stalled from the leak) to save those most in danger and falling asleep. (🇺🇸Mississippians are way too wise to defund police!) Also the community was scarcely populated.
The Deep State is bound and determined to force this danger on Iowans as the Guinea pigs. Lane stopped discussing this issue when he won the primary.
Now we are getting the biggest steel plant in America? The deep state’s next try to ram this danger through will be “look, steel jobs.”
Lane needs to PLEDGE THE STEEL WILL NOT BE USED FOR LIQUID CO2 or else he may lose.
If Lane wants to get voters to the polls, that’s way to cinch his election, and re-elections. The people are fed up with the liquid CO2 threats of the past 6 years. Using American steel, in Iowa FOR ANYTHING BUT LIQUID CO2 is THE WAY TO WIN.
I PRAY SOMEONE LIKE J. Klar tells Lane this. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE. PEOPLE ARE STAYING HOME THIS ELECTION. He takes my comments to heart and uses it in ads, he will win. I know 20-30 people myself who will RUN to our paper ballots to vote FOR LANE IF Lane does this. These people ARE the environmental democrats.
This may be the ONE issue on where Iowans are United. Not regenerative farming…BEING ABLE TO BREATHE AIR UNTAINTED BY LIQUID CO2 leaks.
Liquid CO2 is common at the Gulf of America, and leaks happen there, where it is much warmer, and no danger of cold weather frost heaves, like in Iowa.
Deep State wants to pipe this stuff all across Iowa, to Illinois, where it will be STORED THREE MILES DOWN.
AND WE HAVE PEOPLE ALL OVER AMERICA DOING A LOUD CALL To prayer EVERY DAY, WHERETHEY CHANT ABOUT KILLING NON ISLAM AMERICANS, 5 times a daily.
With the Somalian haters in Minnesota, Marxists and communists in every state, radicals in Dearborn, Michigan, in NYC, and every state, and with so many millions of Middle Eastern men of military age illegally occupying America, this liquid CO2 in Iowa is a NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT!
No doubt in most Iowans minds the steel plant is to help ram this dangerous, flammable, corrosive material through the best farmland in America. If that happens, the Midwest will not be safe. Iowa is the test case. This liquid has never been run through neighborhoods under threat of eminent domain pressure on the citizens.
I repeat. This dangerous practice has never had an environmental impact study published.
Lane won the nomination because he spoke best of not allowing this liquid CO2 abomination. Eddie Andrews did a great job too, but he was the sole candidate refused any state Republican committee funds, and thus ran a bare bones campaign of a few thousand dollars, not millions.
Rob Sands and his PAC supporters LIE continuously on tv about Zach Lane; NOW, most believe he isn’t even a resident of Iowa.
Once again: Not one of my relatives in Iowa have seen ANY Zach Lane ads that focus on regenerative farming. Lane should step that up, especially near the universities.
Promising the new steel plant will NOT be used for liquid CO2 will clinch his election. I doubt anything else will. The commie colleges are full of early voting democrat socialists and the 6 year pipeline battle has people worn out.
There I said it!
Iowan here. Just watched the governor debate and Lahn wiped the floor with Sands he came across as a leader and a fighter Sands had nothing at all. Now the bad Lahn Lt Governor pick is a broke pig farmer who has stifed people he does business with and who is being foreclosed on by his lender for non payment and conversion of assets IE he sold assets he pledged as collateral for his loans and did not remit those proceeds to the lender. IE he is a scum bucket. The airways are filled with tons of ads from Sands attacking Lahn. It’s going to whoever gets their voters to turn out.