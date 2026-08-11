Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Daniel Murphy's avatar
Daniel Murphy
10h

The fact this article had to be written is verification of the alarming state this country is in, regarding our collective nutrition. It was from viewing an interview with Robert Kennedy Jr, where I learned the same scientific body that created cigarette addiction are now gainfully employed at these “food corporations.” Though a firm believer in our personal freedom to ingest what we like, I see the food cartel as predatory in their practices, with relentless efforts to created harmful addiction to our society; for mercantile advantage. These merchants of illness have caused enormous harm to our people and will not stop until we blanket them in a spotlight of shame and firm regulatory pressure. The Generally Recognized as Safe rule has become “a sick joke” - and must be removed and replaced with a firm set of rules that have severe repercussions to any company caught skirting safety standards. These corporations have no humanitarian obligation as things stand, it’s up to us to import some benevolent forces upon them. By doing so, perhaps many of the processed poison products will go the way of the dodo.

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Valerie Grimes, Hypnotist's avatar
Valerie Grimes, Hypnotist
10h

Good subtitle!

Finally started reading your book. I had to indulge in some throwback Larry McMurtry for lazy summer reading first.

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