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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
5h

of course why would these evils want to keep our lives heathy, Just look at the poisons in our foods, liquids etc.,,,,,,,,,,,,,, UNITE, PRAY & PREPARE

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Richard Lane's avatar
Richard Lane
7h

I miss the good old days of medicine. Good luck on what you mention, out of date. Changing 1986 old regs? Not likely, or at least not for something better. On the other hand there are acute care medical techniques now that have resulted in tremendous advances in treatment, amazing advances. My concern is the bureaucratization of the systems (often in the name of efficiency). Efficient for big health care systems and CEO's, CFO's, and on the other hand for big Law firms, not so much for doctors, nurses, health techs, and the actual medicine. And then there are pharmaceuticals, lots of ads and big Pharma.

Given all this burgeoning complexity, no wonder our stultified Congress is confused. Plus lobbied by the monied interests above. If you live in a rural state or a rural area you'll be lucky if you still have a local hospital, a local provider, a doctor, or a system (with all the modern advances) that you can find or afford. Priced out, that's just not where the power or money is today. We are looking at the tip of a giant, growing iceberg, and that's why I still miss the good old days of medicine - despite the new and amazing techniques that often work in a complex system, also now becoming dominated by AI oversight, and a bigger fiscal bottom line. Congress sits on their hands, really doesn't know what to do with something they now hardly understand, much less pay attention to. We are in for a wild ride. Not a quaint, old fashioned, hands on, caring one. That's modern acute care 'Medical System' 2026, today on the edge.

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