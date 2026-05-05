Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Potter's avatar
Bonnie Potter
1d

I have your wonderful book but have not finished reading it. Thank you for your incredible research and insight into what we need to be prepared for .

Reply
Share
Rollo Tomassi's avatar
Rollo Tomassi
6h

Vermont, even though a rural state, will not fair well either. I've read in the past that Vermont imports 85% of its food. The small farms will be overrun, and the game animals will quickly be depleted.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture