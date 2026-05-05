I invite my readers to purchase my new book, The Coming Food Crisis: How Corporations, Activists, and Climate Alarmists Are Waging War on Farmers. The book describes the steadily increasing consolidation of farming and food production into the market-controlling hands of the largest corporations in the world, and the threats to human health and liberties this presents.

In many ways, my nonfiction book reads at times more like a dystopian novel, reflecting just how dire and precarious the modern human connection to trustworthy food supplies has become. Yes, Americans are struggling against a chronic disease epidemic driven in large part by harmful food additives and the absence of real nutrition in much of what they eat. But as I document in The Coming Food Crisis, the control of food supplies has been accompanied by the collapse of local rural farm economies in many regions, the transportation of food over ever-longer distances, and growing dependency on fragile supply lines that have created unprecedented risks not just to food safety but food security — whether people can get any food at all.

The ample food supplies on US grocery shelves create an appearance of plenty that could evaporate (or escalate dramatically in price) very quickly. This was witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when shelves were stripped of precious toilet paper: imagine if instead of expensive eggs or processed foods, there was no food at all, or eggs cost $100/dozen.

There are numerous threats that could trigger such a crisis, the most certain of which is price inflation caused by unscrupulous or undisciplined management of the nation’s money supply. Printing money (fiat currency) to fund pet projects or basic needs is an ever-present temptation: I document several cases of this throughout history and show how it will likely one day impact US inflation due to the runaway national deficit. A pick-up truck that costs $100,000 today represents not an increase in truck value so much as a decline in the value of a US buck. Hyperinflation is defined as inflation exceeding 50% per month. If you think that can’t happen to the beloved US dollar, you have avoided the study of both history and economics.

I am a farmer who understands the challenges of raising, processing, storing, and distributing foods. I am a student of economic history, combined with my background studying tax and finance. I’m also a student of the globalist effort to dominate all food production in the world under the alarmist flag that only industrial consolidation and dependence on chemicals like glyphosate and synthetic fertilizers can “save the world”…. from carbon dioxide and cow farts.

We all laugh at the attacks on cow farts, yet still the Gateses, Gores, and Schwabs tell us we must eliminate cows from our diets. I explain the truth behind these lies and expose the age-old motives of profit and power that lurk behind them. This is what is spurring the widespread farmer revolts across Europe, which I also survey in the book, including interviews with farmers there. Imagine a currency collapse, followed by a “rescuing” electronic currency linked to a social credit score. Corporations and government (and NGOs) will then completely dominate human access to food. You will “own nothing,” and eat what you’re told.

Please support my work while increasing awareness of these and other threats that are increasing at an alarming rate. Buy my book (or listen to the audio version, in my voice) to inform and empower. I explain in the book the policies and practices that will help us all reverse this industrial food supply consolidation and reclaim our food sovereignty, along with better health outcomes for our children and grandchildren.

I am inexpressibly grateful to all of my readers (and paid subscribers) here on Substack, and to those who read my books. I write to inform, to effect change. I speak up for cows as well as humans! People must become more aware of the environmental, economic, and totalitarian threats that are growing daily because of food industry malfeasance….

And if you have read my book, please go to Amazon and post a supportive review. This feeds the algorithms and encourages more readers to discover why there is a Coming Food Crisis in America.

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