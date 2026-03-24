Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3hEdited

That's really serious problem... Just wished people could invest PRIVATELY in farmers like you and expand the entire PRIVATE ORGANIC food production independently from the big industrial expansion which seek to control globally the food production.

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My Minimalist Life's avatar
My Minimalist Life
3h

❤️

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