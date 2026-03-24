I invite you to support my work and America’s farmers by reading my new book. Here are two endorsements explaining why this book is timely:

“The war on farmers is a war on us all. This is the message of John Klar’s passionate book. The author not only exposes the threats to agriculture posed by globalism, eco mania, powerful bureaucracies, interest groups, and ideological fads, but also, like his great predecessor, Cato the Elder, a Roman senator, soldier, and farmer, presents farming as a dignified pursuit that builds bonds between people, connects us with nature, and allows for a better understanding of our existence in the world. A fascinating narrative about brave, hard-working people in confrontation with the soulless machinery of the powers-that-be.”

—Ryszard Legutko, author of The Demon in Democracy and The Cunning of Freedom

“The human arrogance to think that we can outsmart nature through technology has been eroding our health and destroying the ecosystem. To think that killing the cows and producing lab-grown meat is a solution to our problems is insanity. Toxic chemicals on our food are destroying our health and increasing the wealth of the pharmaceutical empire. This book will help you understand why the path we are now on is unsustainable and may ultimately lead to human extinction. Returning to the model of the small family farm is the only way forward.”

—Dr. Stephanie Seneff, author of Toxic Legacy

Our entire food production and distribution system has become consolidated and dominated in ways that threaten not merely our health, but our national security, our economy, and our fundamental liberties. My book explains these threats, and how to fight back before it’s too late!

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