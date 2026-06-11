Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Johnathan Edwards MD's avatar
Johnathan Edwards MD
1h

This is a great book and a step towards what we need to get back to. I listened to it on Audibland I especially enjoyed the stories with Joel Salatin. It's boks like these that will protect the gift, our children. Thanks for writing this and the efforts don't go unnoticed.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
3h

Great book, John. Unfortunately too few will read it and too few who read it will be able to prepare properly, or know how. You've done a service to humanity by giving them the tools. Now they have to pick them up and put them to good use. Thank you!

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