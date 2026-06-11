I have been receiving strong positive feedback from readers about my book, The Coming Food Crisis, which examines the hidden risks of the inexorable consolidation of the agriculture, food, and related industries upon which Americans depend for their daily bread.

The United States remains the world’s largest food exporter. However, in just the last few years, the US has become a net importer of food — we import more than we export!!

The farther food is shipped from its source, the more vulnerable its supply lines become. At the same time, incremental input costs for shipping, processing, fuels, fertilizers, pesticides, equipment, etc. have amplified the price sensitivity of food supplies to even modest increases in inflation, or sudden spikes in energy commodity prices (such as currently, given the Iran conflict).

Please read my book and share its content so more people become informed about the importance of local agriculture and local farmers in countering these growing perils.

Purchase my book!

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