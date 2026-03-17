My first book, Small Farm Republic, argued that focusing on environmental carcinogens and other toxins was a wiser policy strategy than climate change policies that often spewed chemical pollution in renewables manufacturing geared toward the pursuit of carbon dioxide. I asserted that policies supporting regenerative agriculture could be genuinely embraced by conservatives seeking a credible environmental policy prescription. These policies would improve rural economies, soils, and food supplies while boosting small farm incomes.

On August 23, 2024, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. crossed the political aisle and joined forces with President Donald Trump to “Make America Healthy Again.” This was my dream — and my book — come true.

But there is much more work to do, and most Americans (especially in urban centers) are oblivious to the threats to their food supplies presented by industrialization, farm consolidation, inflation, and globalist NGOs and multinational corporations determined to consolidate food supplies (and human dependency) yet further. In my latest book (available to purchase today!), I explain the rudiments of the modern US food supply, the causes of the farmer revolts in the EU (and how they relate to our worldwide battle for food sovereignty), and the globalist schemes designed to increase corporate profits at the expense of human liberties.

I write this Substack to inform people about various topics, most importantly their food supplies and the farmers who produce them. Almost all of my posts are free to all subscribers, and I am profoundly grateful to those of you who are paid subscribers because you help support my work.

Please consider buying my book today to ensure it is widely read. My publisher, Skyhorse Publishing (Robert F Kennedy Jr’s publisher) deserves credit for platforming me and providing me the opportunity to educate people so that we can quickly reverse our dependency on processed, often imported, food supplies. Purchasing my book today supports Skyhorse Publishing as well!

Here is what Sally Fallon Morrell wrote about my book:

“Are we facing famine in the age of plenty? Could supermarket shelves loaded with thousands of products mask an inherent fragility in the world’s food supplies? The Coming Food Crisis paints exactly this scenario, chronicling elitist efforts to consolidate food production and eliminate farmers, especially livestock producers. ‘Climate change’ is just the latest propaganda salvo to criminalize the independent peasant farmer. John Klar paints a sobering picture while pointing to a solution: know your farmer, buy direct, and eat real food.” —Sally Fallon, founder and president of the Weston A. Price Foundation, and author of Nourishing Traditions

I’m particularly grateful to my dear friend Joel Salatin for writing the foreword to The Coming Food Crisis, in which he offers this recommendation:

“This is a rallying cry to awaken people to action; it’s a clarion call to each of us to make a decision about the trajectory of our food and farming systems. The challenge is clear: “get informed.” Anyone who reads this book will be informed. And then you have to make a decision. If you’re too namby-pamby to make a decision, buy this book and give it to someone who has enough courage to make a decision. “Anyone who reads this book will see with new open eyes. I’m deeply grateful The Coming Food Crisis articulates aggressively and precisely the breadth and depth of America’s crises. This is a wake-up call. Will you decide to be part of the problem, or part of the solution? We can bring security, stability, and safety back to our food, our farms, and our families. Make a decision today about whose side you’re on. Thank you.” —Joel Salatin, farmer, author, food freedom advocate.

Please support my work and increase public awareness by buying my new book, The Coming Food Crisis!

Buy the book HERE

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