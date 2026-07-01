Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
13mEdited

In the current march towards globalism in which the powers that be want us all with a light coffee colored skin, the only way this will be stopped is by Congress repairing the 14th to where there is no question about birthright.

What a dream...............

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
25m

I was born in Boston to Canadian parents when my father was there for three years, legally but temporarily, working for Raytheon. I was automatically assigned US citizenship and when we returned to Canada, I was registered as a Canadian citizen born abroad. Currently I have duo citizenship. Having lived and worked in the States for nearly 40 years before retiring to Canada, I quite naturally question having my US citizenship revoked and thus the pensions upon which I depend.

Perhaps the Supreme Court's decision reflected this complication.

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