Small Farm Republic

Pray With Your Legs
4hEdited

Ironic, both left and right have always agreed that the US debt is unsustainable short term AND there is nothing we can do about it. Both sides bereft of a solution to our existential threat for years. In short, we are screwed.

Howard Lutnick said tariffs originated as a US initiative after WWII to subsidize war torn countries until their economies were on a more stable footing. And they have not only gotten on a more stable footing but ended up using our idea of tariffs to keep their competitive advantage at our expense.

So, the Trump administration used tariffs to level the competitive playing field and to return American manufacturing to America after learning how vulnerable our supply chains were to the CCP on national security grounds during Covid and to help pay off the national debt. A solution with an exquisite trifecta of existential benefits that nobody else saw.

And now the Supreme Courts field of legal vision is going to be constrained to the point where they are risk of losing sight of the forest for the poison ivy plant of an agreement made when the globalists on both sides of the Atlantic were engaged in a controlled demolition of the American economy.

We know the broad outlines of how the Court rules. Kagan, Sotomayor, Jackson, all opposed before they hear the case. Alito, Thomas, in favor, after they hear the case. Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett, are jokers in the deck. Roberts will join whichever side needs a fourth vote to try and prevent a toxic work environment on the inside while appearing superficially balanced on the outside.

God Bless President Trump and his administration!

Bonita
5h

Great summary; really appreciate all the context around this issue.

