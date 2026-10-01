Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Glenn Tamir's avatar
Glenn Tamir
Oct 1

Thank you for sharing this meaningful story. Your father's memory is clearly a blessing toy you and your family. We can all honor his memory by doing all we can to ensure our soil, water, and food are safe for future generations.

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pbow's avatar
pbow
Oct 1

John, thank you for sharing. A very nice testimony to the life and impact of your father.

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