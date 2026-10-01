My father, James Arthur Klar, contracted multiple myeloma from drinking the water at Camp Lejeune during basic training for the U.S. Marine Corp., which he joined at age 17. For years, doctors monitored his condition. But last fall, on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Marine Corp., Pop left us after a very long battle. He fought like a true Marine. No one should ever have to endure such suffering.

I have been enduring this loss with great pain, remembering my father every day. We did not always get along well, but I’m truly blessed that in his later years we had more than mere closure — we learned mutual understanding and a deep love and respect.

My parents were divorced when I was eight years old. Pop later remarried, and when he got divorced, he hired me to be his attorney (it was amicable). Meanwhile, I was representing a woman named Rhonda Sousa in her divorce, and I thought she and Pop would get along so I played client cupid. They became inseparable. I served as the best man at their wedding over 30 years ago.

Pop and Rhonda were true life partners. Pop also nurtured Rhonda’s then-minor daughter, my step-sister, Danielle. Danielle is a wonderful person in her own right, but I have been deeply touched by how much influence Pop had on her. I guess I just assumed she tolerated him, as step relationships are often not as strong as biological ones. But it is a credit to Pop, and to Danielle, that they formed a powerful relationship.

Today I share a fundraising link to support research of blood cancers like Pop’s. This is Danielle’s effort to give something back in memory of Pop. I am truly grateful, because I haven’t fully processed his suffering and absence yet. I may never.

These are Danielle’s words about Pop:

“On October 8th, I’ll be walking in the Light the Night event to support Blood Cancer United, and this year’s walk carries a weight and meaning unlike any before.



For years, my stepdad, Jim, fought Multiple Myeloma with a strength that defined him. He faced every challenge with the same courage, discipline, and quiet determination he carried from his time in the Marine Corps. Last November, on the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, we said goodbye after his long and hard‑fought battle.



Jim wasn’t just my stepdad — he was a steady, loving presence who shaped who I am. He stepped into my life and loved me as his own. He taught me patience, resilience, and what it means to show up for the people you love. Even in his toughest days, he showed grace and grit that inspired everyone around him. His guidance and love will always stay with me, and I carry his memory into everything I do.



This year, I’m walking to honor him — his fight, his legacy, and the light he brought to our family — and to support every patient and family facing blood cancer today.



Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) continues to fund groundbreaking research, patient services, and advocacy efforts that directly support families like mine. Over the past 20 years, they’ve helped fund more than 70% of FDA‑approved blood cancer treatments — progress that brings real hope to those in the fight.



If you’re able, I would be deeply grateful for your support.

Your donation helps bring light to the darkness of cancer and ensures that families facing blood cancer have better options, better resources, and better outcomes.



Please consider donating to my Light the Night fundraising efforts — in honor of Jim, and in support of all those battling blood cancer.

Your support truly makes a difference.



Thank you for helping me shine a light for patients, survivors, and families — and for helping me carry Jim’s memory forward in a way that continues the strength he lived by.”

Donate Here

Thank you, as always, for reading and supporting my writing. Pop and I didn’t always agree politically, but he always strongly encouraged me to write and develop my mind. He helped me go to college and law school. Jim Klar is why this Substack exists.

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