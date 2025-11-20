I recently noticed this article: CT men busted as fentanyl dealers after driving north on I-91 in stolen car - Vermont Daily Chronicle.

I have been explaining to Vermonters for years that drug trafficking is a lucrative business that doesn’t care about race (well except that gangs move most of the fentanyl in the US, and 90% of gangs are comprised of “people of color,” but to say so is racist, while complaining that statistics show people of color are poor is hailed as equity and woke.)

I moved to East Hartford, CT at age 12 and graduated from High School in East Hartford. I was later a special public defender in CT, where I represented dozens of alleged cocaine and heroin dealers. Most of them were affiliated with gangs. I was not racist in my representations. Indeed, I worked essentially pro bono out of a sense of obligation. I grew up “on the street,” and it was a miracle I managed to climb out of that gutter and graduate cum laude from UConn Law.

Given my experiences, and the routine news stories of narcotics being trafficked into VT from Springfield, MA. Philly, Chicago, NY, and yes, CT, I similarly feel it is my civic duty to call out the woke numbskulls who claim our VT police are racist for arresting “people of color” while ignoring whether they are actually guilty. Yes, white people move drugs too (as seen here). But the demographics of the drug trafficking business have nothing to do with the motives of good cops. To slander honest police for arresting people based on race when they are arresting based on evidence and facts, is a disgraceful crime of its own. It also puts Vermonters at risk by racializing something without merit. It is a racist trope of progressives, encouraging gang activity in the Green Mountains -- gangs laugh at the irony, I assure you.

MLK, Jr. said America should judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. The woke cult of race politics is patently racist and turns MLK Jr’s entire life’s work upside down in the name of equity, perverting justice and inflaming racist tensions. Is that the plan, or are these people merely ignorant, like white supremacists?

It’s time we stood up for citizen safety and honest police, rather than undermining both. I don’t support corrupt or racist police — neither do I support calling police racist or corrupt who are not. Cops are like lawyers — no one likes them until they need them.

We need our police forces, and we must stand with them against crime.

