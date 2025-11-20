Small Farm Republic

Polly Frost
9h

Thank you, John. I live in a small, beautiful mostly safe California city, but run by idiotic Leftist people who are trying to defund our police. A few weeks ago we had an incident in the parking lot of the market where my husband and I shop. A homeless black man confronted a young white man with a dog. He stabbed the dog and the owner wrestled the knife from the homeless guy, ran with the dog into the market, the homeless guy followed him. The police immediately came, got the customers to a safe place, but the homeless guy would not stop trying to attack (he had more than one knife) and the police finally shot and killed him. We weren’t there, but we could easily have been there and been the people he tried to stab. This is a homeless man who has been allowed by our local government to be on our streets and in walking areas. In fact, last May a young man knocked on our door begging for help because he and his girlfriend had been walking near us and the homeless man tried to attack them. In other words, this homeless guy was a bomb waiting to go off. But the response has been to quiet the incident in our press and among the white liberal people I know who have heard about it, they bemoan how badly the insane are treated. Yes, there are bad police officers. I lived in LA and NYC when it was like the movies of the seventies— Dirty Harry, Serpico, Mean Streets. When I was twenty-two a police officer in LA tried to intimidate me into having sex with him. (I threatened him back and he left me alone.) But the answer is not the Leftist — and yes, woke — way of defunding. The answer is to have someone like Rudy Giuliani running the police, someone who respects them and what they do and demands the best and tolerates zero racism or corruption. And btw, only my white liberal friends are against the police. My Hispanic and black friends all had a different response to this incident. They were grateful to the police.

Buckshot Sheridan
11h

This article is simply too rational for those who want racism to continue and the police wrongly vilified!

Reply
Share
