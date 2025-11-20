Support our Police and Not Drug Dealers
I recently noticed this article: CT men busted as fentanyl dealers after driving north on I-91 in stolen car - Vermont Daily Chronicle.
I have been explaining to Vermonters for years that drug trafficking is a lucrative business that doesn’t care about race (well except that gangs move most of the fentanyl in the US, and 90% of gangs are comprised of “people of color,” but to say so is racist, while complaining that statistics show people of color are poor is hailed as equity and woke.)
I moved to East Hartford, CT at age 12 and graduated from High School in East Hartford. I was later a special public defender in CT, where I represented dozens of alleged cocaine and heroin dealers. Most of them were affiliated with gangs. I was not racist in my representations. Indeed, I worked essentially pro bono out of a sense of obligation. I grew up “on the street,” and it was a miracle I managed to climb out of that gutter and graduate cum laude from UConn Law.
Given my experiences, and the routine news stories of narcotics being trafficked into VT from Springfield, MA. Philly, Chicago, NY, and yes, CT, I similarly feel it is my civic duty to call out the woke numbskulls who claim our VT police are racist for arresting “people of color” while ignoring whether they are actually guilty. Yes, white people move drugs too (as seen here). But the demographics of the drug trafficking business have nothing to do with the motives of good cops. To slander honest police for arresting people based on race when they are arresting based on evidence and facts, is a disgraceful crime of its own. It also puts Vermonters at risk by racializing something without merit. It is a racist trope of progressives, encouraging gang activity in the Green Mountains -- gangs laugh at the irony, I assure you.
MLK, Jr. said America should judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. The woke cult of race politics is patently racist and turns MLK Jr’s entire life’s work upside down in the name of equity, perverting justice and inflaming racist tensions. Is that the plan, or are these people merely ignorant, like white supremacists?
It’s time we stood up for citizen safety and honest police, rather than undermining both. I don’t support corrupt or racist police — neither do I support calling police racist or corrupt who are not. Cops are like lawyers — no one likes them until they need them.
We need our police forces, and we must stand with them against crime.
Thank you, John. I live in a small, beautiful mostly safe California city, but run by idiotic Leftist people who are trying to defund our police. A few weeks ago we had an incident in the parking lot of the market where my husband and I shop. A homeless black man confronted a young white man with a dog. He stabbed the dog and the owner wrestled the knife from the homeless guy, ran with the dog into the market, the homeless guy followed him. The police immediately came, got the customers to a safe place, but the homeless guy would not stop trying to attack (he had more than one knife) and the police finally shot and killed him. We weren’t there, but we could easily have been there and been the people he tried to stab. This is a homeless man who has been allowed by our local government to be on our streets and in walking areas. In fact, last May a young man knocked on our door begging for help because he and his girlfriend had been walking near us and the homeless man tried to attack them. In other words, this homeless guy was a bomb waiting to go off. But the response has been to quiet the incident in our press and among the white liberal people I know who have heard about it, they bemoan how badly the insane are treated. Yes, there are bad police officers. I lived in LA and NYC when it was like the movies of the seventies— Dirty Harry, Serpico, Mean Streets. When I was twenty-two a police officer in LA tried to intimidate me into having sex with him. (I threatened him back and he left me alone.) But the answer is not the Leftist — and yes, woke — way of defunding. The answer is to have someone like Rudy Giuliani running the police, someone who respects them and what they do and demands the best and tolerates zero racism or corruption. And btw, only my white liberal friends are against the police. My Hispanic and black friends all had a different response to this incident. They were grateful to the police.
This article is simply too rational for those who want racism to continue and the police wrongly vilified!