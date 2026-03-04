(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fast-food burger chain Steak ‘n Shake has announced it is eliminating all microwaves from its restaurants by April 15. The move is not driven by fears of electromagnetic radiation or other possible harms from microwave ovens but a desire to prepare food the good, old-fashioned way. Steak ‘n Shake has been a leader in MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) initiatives, such as replacing seed oils with beef tallow and serving Coca-Cola containing pure cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. Jettisoning the little ovens is another step toward serving “real” food.

Fast Food, Slow Cooked?

There is a certain irony in a burger-and-fries joint with nearly 400 restaurants offering “healthier” options to its patrons. Fast foods, especially from the Fryolator, are not exactly part of the Richard Simmons diet. (Indeed, the late exercise guru’s daily recommended intake of 1,200 calories can be exceeded by a milkshake and double steakburger combo at Steak ‘n Shake.) Throwing out the microwaves does nothing to reduce caloric intake.

However, it may reduce electromagnetic exposure to employees and food. Numerous studies claim there is no risk, but not all consumers are convinced that the clunky holdovers from the non-stick frying pan era are “safe and effective.” There is continuing debate about whether microwaves are more efficient at preserving nutrient content, “leak” radiation, and leave parts of food uncooked, risking foodborne illness.

But there is no debate that preparing food in some plastics in microwaves can expose diners to unhealthy microplastics. One question many people asked in response to Steak ‘n Shake’s announcement is: Why did you use them at all for burgers?

Jettisoning Microwaves

The company apparently agreed that the fast-cook ovens never needed to be part of its equipment lineup. In announcing the decision, it proclaimed:

“Steak ‘n Shake is removing all microwaves from its restaurants. We expect every unit to be microwave-free by April 15. Quality restaurants don’t need microwaves. It is part of our journey to improve food quality and use traditional methods of cooking only. Eat Real Food … ”

The “Eat Real Food” slogan is taken directly from initiatives by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the MAHA movement. After announcing it was switching from vegetable fats to beef tallow in its fryers, the company similarly posted on its social media account in March 2025 that “Steak ‘n Shake is proud to support MAHA and Secretary Kennedy! We want to lead the way and make a difference!”

The company has eagerly basked in the front lines of the MAHA movement because its business plan is responsive to customer demands. Diners swear by the improved taste of beef tallow fries. Increasing numbers of Americans are paying greater attention to food ingredients and to updated federal dietary guidelines that steer away from diets high in carbohydrates in favor of healthy fats and proteins.

More Beef, Fewer Gimmicks

Beef is back in vogue, and more restaurants are expected to follow that path. Steak ‘n Shake may implement additional initiatives, such as eliminating food additives or environmentally destructive packaging, and perhaps sourcing some menu items from grass-fed or organic options.

Removing microwaves from its stores signals an effort to return the food system to traditional kitchen cooking systems and decrease dependence on gadgets that customers associate with speed over quality. Americans like their fast food, but they are slowing down and examining labels in grocery store aisles.

Not everyone is going organic, and processed foods are not disappearing anytime soon. But on the spectrum between ultra-processed junk and wholesome kale salad, healthier, more flavorful burger-and-shake menus will continue to attract market share. That’s especially true for customers suspicious of microwave cooking and hungry for beef tallow fries.

