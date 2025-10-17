Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
14h

Thank you for posting and linking this petition. Lets get these poisons out of our food!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
17h

signed;) Thank You Zen and John!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture