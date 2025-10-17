Moms Across America is circulating a petition to persuade the EPA and Trump administration titled “USA Nationwide Call for a Ban of 86 Pesticides That Have Already Been Banned in Europe and Other Countries.”

(With Zen Honeycutt in Washington, D.C.)

The US permits the use of dozens of pesticides that are banned in many countries. Other pesticides that are banned in the US are regularly found in our food supplies because they are used abroad and then imported into our food.

Sign the Petition!

President Trump supports this issue:

“Our goal is to get toxins out of our environment, poisons out of our food supply, and keep our children healthy and strong. As an example, not long ago, and you can’t even believe these numbers, one in 10,000 children have autism. One in 10,000. And now it’s one in 36. There’s something wrong. One in 36. Think of that.” - President Donald J. Trump

Zen Honeycutt and Moms Across America have been waging this war for better health for our children for many years now. Moms Across America is circulating many petitions to improve our nation’s health.

Read just how many chemicals are being used in our agricultural systems in the petition to ban the worst chemicals now!

Share