Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony's avatar
Tony
4d

Over the last several years we have implemented rotational grazing and legume cover crops. I checked at the local USDA office regarding the 700 million designated to encourage these and other regenerative practices. It requires what they call a whole farm commitment for a five year period. We own 250 acres and rent another 3200 with leases expiring at many different times and landlords who may or may not appreciate regenerative practices. I would suggest that the people who make these rules have little understanding of how the vast majority of ranching and farm enterprises actually work. A whole farm commitment over five years is impossible for all of the many farmers and ranchers I know personally. This is always the way these government promoted efforts are put together. Way more trouble than they are worth. If we want widespread interest in regenerative practices those pushing the programming will have to get a lot smarter or they will only reach a small percentage of ag producers.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

Really solid overview of MAHAs year-one wins and growing pains. The point about ultraprocessed food consensus vs vaccine divisons is spot-on, that's where poilitcal capital can actually swell. The tension between lowering grocery prices and supporting regenerative farms is real though, since quality inputs cost more upfront even if they reduce downstream healthcare spending.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Klar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture