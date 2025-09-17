Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
Sep 17

ALL FOOD SHOULD/MUST BE GROWN ORGANICALLY, PERMACULTURE/REGENERATIVE - SMALL SCALE EVERYWHERE - NOT HUGE AGROCORPORATIONS POISONING FIELDS AND TORTURING ANIMALS IN CAFOS!

CAN FEED MORE PEOPLE THAT WAY, MAHA!

BIG AG IS CORPORATE SLAVERY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
Sep 17

PESTICIDE THE POISONOUS SPREADERS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Klar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture