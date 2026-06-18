Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
20h

Makes sense.

https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control

https://johnklar.substack.com/p/on-the-bookshelf-one-farmers-journey

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Brenon Duff's avatar
Brenon Duff
8h

I can identify because there are some similarities to my own physical journey that included dietary solutions.

This seems to be a strong connection between how people eat and how they think.

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