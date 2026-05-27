Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Mike Rodgers's avatar
Mike Rodgers
2d

Senator Paul is definitely the right one on the case. I saw where the Democrats did not even show up for a previous hearing and cannot fathom why this is a bipartisan issue. The COVID years changed our country, mostly for the worse. All of us should want the truth exposed and if crimes were committed, the perpetrators need to be punished.

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Stephen North's avatar
Stephen North
2d

Fauci knew this would eventually come out. He’s in his 80’s. That’s why he asked president auto pen for 10 years of clemency.

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