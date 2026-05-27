Anthony Fauci — (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The world has struggled for years to accurately determine whether the COVID virus originated naturally (that is, in the open-air markets of China) or was created by human hands at the Wuhan Institute of Virology using US taxpayer funding. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has long claimed that the truth has been deliberately covered up. Today (May 13), the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs (chaired by Paul) will conduct an inquiry to dig deeper through the testimony of an unnamed whistleblower.

The Origin Dispute

Though many critics of Paul assert that this is old news, and the senator should focus on more pressing current crises, the issue of COVID-19’s origins is akin to solving the riddle of the “magic bullet” theory of the assassination of John F. Kennedy – it will never go away. And Paul is as tenacious as a hound dog on a chicken bone.

The focal point of the COVID origins dispute has been the words and conduct of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Vilified by the vaccine-hesitant and praised by the vaccine-enamored, Fauci is a lightning rod of controversies, the most prominent of which is whether he and other federal government officials were responsible for the creation of the deadly virus and covered up that truth by blaming its origins on wet markets in Wuhan.

This conspiracy theory (or fact) has been exponentially boosted by the recent indictment of Dr. David Morens, who served as a senior adviser to Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Morens faces three felony charges, including conspiracy against the United States and deliberate concealment, destruction, or falsification of federal records. Prosecutors allege in the indictment that Morens and his co-conspirators falsified records and knowingly concealed information in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID.

The Genesis of COVID

The prosecution of Morens does not hinge on proof that COVID was created in a laboratory using gain-of-function technologies and resources: His conduct of unlawfully concealing communications from freedom of information or other reporting requirements is not dependent on such a finding. However, the motives for the alleged concealment will doubtless feature prominently in the ongoing investigation and prosecution, as will the inquiry into whether taxpayer dollars were used to mutate pathogens for gain-of-function research.

Paul has been an outspoken critic of Fauci and others, who, he asserted, engaged in a deliberate conspiracy to conceal documents revealing that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory, not in a Chinese wet market as has often been alleged. Paul wrote on X:

“For years, I warned that Fauci and his inner circle buried the truth about Wuhan. Now his closest adviser [Morens] has been indicted … He lied to Congress about NIH funding dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan and engaged in the worst cover-up in modern medical history. The American people want Fauci behind bars.”

Rand Paul on the Hunt

The prominent libertarian senator has for years suggested that Fauci lied to Congress about the origins of the pandemic outbreak. With the arrest of Morens, Paul claims he now has the goods to prove his allegations. Today’s hearing, titled “Whistleblower Testimony on the COVID Cover-up,” promises to platform an as-yet-unnamed witness who will further bolster Paul’s claims. In an X post as cryptic as it is ominous, Paul promised: “The truth is coming.”

Years have passed since the events underpinning these allegations transpired, but the stakes for public trust in federal agencies and vaccine interventions have never been higher. The entire premise of studies in virology is that they are undertaken to protect long-term human health. If the COVID virus was indeed manufactured in a Chinese laboratory, the devastating pandemic and resulting deaths, loss of liberties, and economic destruction will be laid at the feet of bad actors who, using taxpayer dollars, sickened taxpayers, then covered it up to save their skins.

A great many scandals have been rocking American news headlines in 2026, including alleged Somali daycare fraud, home healthcare scams, congressional improprieties, and Jeffrey Epstein revelations. Morens has not been convicted of a crime, and Fauci is shielded by a pre-emptive pardon issued by President Joe Biden (or his autopen). However, if Paul’s unnamed whistleblower sings a believable tune at the committee hearing, a multi-billion-dollar industry claiming to protect humanity by experimenting with wild viruses may face the greatest indictment of all.

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(Originally published at Liberty Nation News.)