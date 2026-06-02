Small Farm Republic

Small Farm Republic

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Red Jasper Farm & Sanctuary's avatar
Red Jasper Farm & Sanctuary
3h

I already have it, it's great!

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Andy Hall's avatar
Andy Hall
8h

Next on the reading list. Small Farm Republic is an excellent prior work. Highly recommended.

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