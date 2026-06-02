My New Book Exposes the Tremendous Risks to Our Food Supplies!
The Coming Food Crisis....
If you have not ordered my new book, please consider supporting my work while becoming more aware of the many growing threats to human health posed by industrial food production methods and the steady consolidation of the agricultural industry and corporate food manufacturers.
You can read reviews or purchase a hard copy or audio version of The Coming Food Crisis at Amazon.
Small Farm Republic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I already have it, it's great!
Next on the reading list. Small Farm Republic is an excellent prior work. Highly recommended.